With the recently released four-part mini-series Adolescence, Netflix delivered one of its biggest-ever breakout hits. The drama-thriller earned top spots on the streamer’s global viewership lists, and inspired passionate debate around its themes. Adolescence follows the arrest of a young boy for the alleged murder of his female classmate, as it investigates themes of toxic masculinity and teenage isolation. Each episode of the show is filmed in unbroken long takes, which immediately immerses the audience into the high-stakes drama. Adolescence remains one of the top-rated shows in Netflix history, but despite the critical adoration, audiences don’t quite seem to be on the same page.

The show’s audience score on the aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at a so-so 74%, which seems worse when you consider its near-perfect 99% critics’ score. It’s extremely rare for any piece of entertainment — shows or films — to earn this level of praise. But there’s no denying that there exists a disconnect between critics and audiences. Something similar was observed very recently with the Apple comedy The Studio, which holds a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, but only a 68% audience score. Some months before that, the Prime Video film Red One earned a 30% critics’ score, and an incredible 90% audience score.

Directed by Philip Brantini and starring Stephen Graham alongside newcomer Owen Cooper, Adolescence opened to a wave of positive reviews. Writing for Collider, Taylor Gates noted that the show “miraculously manages to not only tap into the current zeitgeist but act as a potential tool to start these vital conversations among parents and children without ever coming off as preachy or didactic.” However, in a contrarian piece, Claudia Picado wrote that the show “fails to meaningfully address the effect that the proliferation of ‘manosphere’ content has on the women and girls who fall victim to the men and boys who perpetuate it.”

'Adolescence' Stands In Contrast to Mainstream Streaming "Content"