Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne's hit miniseries Adolescence has taken over Netflix's top 10, appearing for three weeks straight, an impressive feat in an age where media cycles feel shorter than the actual content they cycle through. From the impressive one-shot style to the carefully explored topic of toxic masculinity to learning that this is Owen Cooper's first acting role, playing the complex murderer, Jamie, Adolescence excels in every category possible. Out of the four episodes, the most illuminating for Jamie as a character is, without a doubt, the third episode, where a psychologist, Briony (Erin Doherty), meets with him to evaluate him.

For many, including myself, this is also the best episode. Seeing Doherty in the role, it was immediately clear this character would be a force to be reckoned with, as she excels at playing strong women, as seen in Chloe and recently in A Thousand Blows. On the surface, this is evident, though when we dig deeper into her interactions with Jamie, we see that every single action of Briony’s, specifically her use of food and drink, is calculated so that we learn about this young boy and his relationship with women and his self-perception.

The Hot Chocolate Briony Gives Jamie is a Purposeful Act of Service in 'Adolescence'

Image via Netflix

The first thing Briony does concerning Jamie is make him a hot chocolate, topping it with marshmallows she brought from home, which is her first gambit. By adding home luxury to a drink made at the facility and presenting it to Jamie, she associates herself not only with comfort but as someone that Jamie can trust. Furthermore, by bringing him a treat during his hour of need, she places herself as a motherly figure, most likely to test how Jamie will react to acts of service from a woman. Will he take it for granted or be respectful? In terms of his immediate reaction, it does settle him and allows the two to pick up their rapport from where they left off, with Jamie only struggling later in the conversation when they get onto the masculine figures in his life.

Later, when he asks for another hot chocolate after throwing the first on the floor, she doesn’t bring it back to see how he responds to authority and being told "no." With how the show links back to the theme of toxic masculinity and misogyny, we can read this moment as giving us some clues about his approach to consent. We see that he ignores the lack of a second hot chocolate when Briony talks to him directly about her purpose there and how they need to communicate with each other, hinting that he is more focused on her mere presence than any acts of service. A similar act is then employed when she goes to get him another hot chocolate, which Briony apologizes for forgetting, placing herself in a seemingly beholden position, only for Jamie to treat her as having the power, begging her to stay.

Briony's Sandwich Tests Jamie's Politeness and Reaction to Dissatisfaction in 'Adolescence'