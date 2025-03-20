Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Adolescence.A few moments into Netflix's latest hit, Adolescence, the audience is prepared for a shock when DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) enters the house of Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) to arrest his 13-year-old son, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), for the death of his schoolmate, Katie (Emilia Holliday). In the four episodes following this harrowing event, Adolescence explores the definition and functioning of rage, masculinity, bullying, and developing negative attitudes toward women, all while keeping the story of the characters at its core.

Creators Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders) and Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes) have crafted an artistic masterpiece that's deeply layered and explores the human condition in the midst of crisis. Being a crime drama, the question of Jamie's fate, which is answered in Episode 4, remains at the center of all discussions in the Netflix miniseries. The ending of the series, particularly, drifts away from the mystery and focuses solely on the trail that crime and tragedy leave, raising important questions about the role played by family and society in the conditioning of children.

'Adolescence' Finale Does Not Focus on the Main Mystery