Adolescence is so much more than Netflix's latest hit miniseries. A technical masterpiece that impossibly presents each of its four episodes in one take and features gut-wrenching performances from a talented main cast, the latest work by show creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne ultimately feels like a four-hour diagnosis of the darkness plaguing contemporary childhood in the digital age. The series serves as a phenomenal showcase for Graham, who excels not only behind the camera but also in front of it, and aside from its practical accomplishments, Adolescence also unpacks one of the most important issues facing the world today with its heartbreaking depiction of modern misogyny and violent masculinity.

For those unaware of the series' general plot, Adolescence begins with a police raid that leads to the early-morning arrest of 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is subsequently suspected in the stabbing death of his female classmate, Katie (Emilia Holliday). The series spends less time dwelling on Jamie's guilt than it does investigating the motivation behind Katie's seemingly senseless death, using its one-shots to deliver comprehensive examinations of various settings relevant both to Katie's case and a problem with toxic boyhood that becomes readily more apparent. Each of these episodes is bone-chilling in its own way, but the hardest part of Adolescence to watch is its ending. More specifically, the miniseries' final scene perfectly encapsulates the show's compelling depiction of grief, interrogation of gender norms, and hope for the future of society.

’Adolescence’s Final Scene Is Also the Show’s Most Heartbreaking