Today is a day dedicated to giving thanks, and to celebrate that notion, Netflix has gifted audiences with the first-look images for its upcoming series, Adolescence. If, in the past, you’ve found yourself permanently affixed to episode after episode of titles like Broadchurch and Happy Valley, then this crime drama will be right up your alley. Set to arrive at the streamer in the upcoming year, the series will follow the murder of a young girl who’s been slain by one of her fellow schoolmates. Causing the town to burst open at its seams, the show will focus on how the unthinkable act of killing not only affected the two families who were immediately involved but also those tasked with working on the case.

Filling out the main cast of your next binge-worthy crime obsession is a primary lineup that includes Owen Cooper as the 13-year-old killer, Jamie Miller; Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) as Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller; Ashley Walters (Top Boy) as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe; and Erin Doherty (The Crown) as Briony Ariston, the psychologist who will try to get a better understanding of why Jamie committed such a heinous act. Filling out the ensemble are the likes of Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones), Christine Tremarco (The Responder), Jo Hartley (After Life) and Amélie Pease.

Something that will immediately stand out to viewers who tune in for the premiere of Adolescence is the intriguing and incredibly creative way that the show has been filmed. Hailing from Philip Barantini (Malpractice), the series will follow suit with the director’s vision behind his 2021 drama, Boiling Point, and will be filmed in one continuous shot, allowing the tension and drama to reach, well, a boiling point. The strain between its main characters is fully evident in the first-look images of Adolescence, which foreshadow some rather intense moments. Newcomer Cooper is obviously going to be making a name for himself with the project, as — even without words — his face has his character’s hardened emotions written all over it. Meanwhile, Graham’s turn as an upset father trying to understand his son’s actions also promises yet another gut-punching performance from the two-time BAFTA award nominee.

Who Is Behind Netflix’s Upcoming One-Shot Drama?

Along with starring, Graham also co-penned and co-created Adolescence alongside Jack Thorne (The Swimmers). Barantini joins as an executive producer under his It’s All Made Up Productions banner, with Graham and Hannah Walters joining under their Matriarch Productions, alongside Thorne’s One Shoe Films. Filling out the team of executive producers are Mark Herbert and Emily Feller for Warp Films, and Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Nina Wolarsky.

Check out the debut images for Adolescence above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information about the Netflix drama.

