After spending three weeks on Netflix's library since its debut last month, Adolescence has continued to deliver impressive numbers and has now become one of the streamer's most popular English television shows of all time across over 90 territories. The limited crime drama series immediately ascended to the number nine spot with a total of 96.7 million views in just three weeks. It has even surpassed the third season of the Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things, which is now sitting in the tenth spot.

Adolescence has been dominating the English TV charts these past few weeks and has delivered 30.4 million views this week alone and still currently holds the number one spot for this past week. The first season of Wednesday has taken the number one spot on the Most Popular English-language TV List, with Stranger Things 4 at number 2. The number three spot belongs to Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with Bridgerton Season 1 and The Queen’s Gambit enjoying their respective number four and five placements. Other shows that have made it onto the list are the third season of Bridgerton, the first season of The Night Agent, and Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once.

‘Adolescence’ Is a Horrifying Tale About a Young Boy’s Corrupted Mind