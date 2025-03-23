Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for the Netflix series 'Adolescence.'Stephen Graham's latest series, Adolescence, has not only gained over 24.3 million views four days into its streaming release, but it has also impacted families all over the world with its poignant commentary on misogyny and harmful social media use. The astounding success of the four-part Netflix original is largely due to its exhilarating camerawork, with each episode shot in a continuous take, as well as its standout performances. One of the actors that rose to prominence after the series debuted is Owen Cooper, who was cast as Jamie Miller, the teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death in Adolescence.

This young talent had never acted before the show, which makes his performance more impressive. Jamie is taken to the police station in the first few minutes of Episode 1, fearful and seemingly innocent of the heinous crime he is linked to. Yet, the series doesn't take long to let viewers know that he is indeed guilty of murder. Although the introduction to the character leaves aside the motive behind his actions, Episode 3 offers a piercing look at who Jamie is and why he would've been capable of killing a girl he studied with. It is in that particular episode that audiences truly grasp Cooper's acting prowess, with him fully embracing both the vulnerable and aggressive sides of his character in a manner that is unheard of for even the most experienced performers.

Owen Cooper’s Onscreen Journey With 'Adolescence' Began With Episode 3

Image via Netflix

Before getting into why Cooper's depiction of Jamie is so purposeful in the series, it is important to mention that Episode 3 of Adolescence was the first one to be filmed. This meant that, on top of learning his lines, the first-time actor had to inhabit the role in an out-of-body manner. After all, it would be a 50-minute shoot with no cuts, leaving little room for error. In preparation for this demanding task, Cooper and his scene partner Erin Doherty (the seasoned actress playing child psychologist Briony) rehearsed for over two weeks with director Philip Barantini, dissecting each scene and making sure they could grasp the emotional beats of the episode. This theater-like training was essential for him to understand Jamie's thought process and behavior inside out, so that he could later get in character for the full shoot.

Despite the uncertainty that the creators initially had about casting a newcomer, having gone through over 500 tapes before selecting Cooper for the role, they had faith in his talent. In fact, the up-and-coming star thought he would land a supporting part when he received a callback from the team behind the series, and was shocked to find out that he was instead cast as the teen at the heart of Adolescence. His focus on learning the craft from Graham, Doherty, and the rest of the crew led him to commit to the job and get it right in just one take.

'Adolescence's Continuous Shot Approach Allowed Cooper to Fully Inhabit His Character