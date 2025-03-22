It is safe to say Adolescence is some of the most anxiety-inducing television Netflix has produced in recent years, and it achieves this through its unique storytelling device. Each episode of the show is told through one continuous take, so if you can’t see where the scene cuts, that’s because it never does. This means that if you are at the 50-minute mark of an episode, the actors are on the 50th minute of that take. It is a hugely impressive feat, not just for the actors who can perform with such emotion from the first minute to the last, but also for the crew who carefully dance around the action to make the takes look seamless. It isn’t magic, it is hours of meticulous planning, and Netflix revealing exactly how it was done doesn’t ruin the allure; it only cements Adolescence as one of the most impressive pieces of TV this decade.

‘Adolescence’ Uses Unique Camerawork to Create Realism