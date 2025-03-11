Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a controversial series — and for good reason. The show is flawed at best, with tedious pacing and borderline offensive creative decisions. There is, however, one shining light that almost everyone can agree is impressive: Episode 5, “The Hurt Man,” which features an emotional conversation between Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch) and lawyer Leslie Abramson (Ari Graynor) and is done in one 36-minute take.

The obsession with long, continuous shots isn’t new. The Haunting of Hill House received similar praise for its sixth episode, “Two Storms,” and Birdman and 1917 were both lauded for their use of the technique. Philip Barantini’s 2021 film Boiling Point, though underrated, is another example, following a chaotic day in a restaurant kitchen a la The Bear. Barantini reunites with the star of the film, Stephen Graham, to employ this style once more by directing the limited series Adolescence (co-created and co-written by Graham alongside Jack Thorne), which features four episodes — each done in one long take.

What Is ‘Adolescence’ About?

Image via Netflix

Adolescence revolves around 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering his classmate, Katie, via a brutal stabbing. Episode 1 depicts Jamie’s shocking arrest by DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DS Misha Frank (Faye Marsay), primarily taking place in the home of Jamie; his father, Eddie (Graham); his mother, Manda (Christine Tremarco); and his sister, Lisa (Amelie Pease) and the police station.

Episode 2 moves to Jamie’s school, with Bascombe and Frank attempting to get a better understanding of Jamie’s potential motives. Episode 3 features a conversation between Jamie and a social worker, Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), while Episode 4 shifts its focus to the Millers once more as they struggle to come to terms with the impact of Jamie’s actions on their family.

‘Adolescence’ Is a Breathtaking Technical Feat

Image via Netflix

With the television landscape more crowded than ever, creatives are smartly playing with form to try and stand out. Take, for example, The Pitt, which takes a page out of 24’s book and allows its season to play out in real-time. Decisions like this are, however, a double-edged sword, as employing these kinds of techniques can feel gimmicky. Fortunately, Adolescence does not fall into that trap and would more than stand on its own without the one-shot methodology it employs with its sharp writing and excellent performances. Rather, Adolescence’s long takes are so cleverly and seamlessly executed that they only serve to make the show stronger in nearly every way.

It’s hard to overstate how logistically challenging filming these sequences must have been, as every single camera operator and actor has to nail such specific choreography and precise timing that it’s like performing the most intricate dance, where one wrong step or flubbed line could mean potentially hours of wasted time. The amount of pressure on every single cast and crew member has my heart pounding just thinking about it. Even more impressive is that Barantini practices incredible restraint, never bringing attention to this or indulging in flashiness. Rather, the direction and editing are subtle, giving the whole thing a flowy, effortless feel. The work is allowed to speak for itself.

The pacing is not only tight but increasingly thrilling due to its unflinching nature, never allowing us to look away or catch a breath through any of the intense moments from the very beginning when the police burst into the Millers’ home. Seeing Jamie get booked in the early hours of the morning throughout the first episode — from him nervously getting his blood drawn to being strip-searched — is agonizing and stark but never exploitative due to Baranti’s careful direction. It reminded me faintly of another Netflix show, Unbelievable, where we bear witness to Kaitlyn Dever’s Marie getting a rape kit.

‘Adolescence’ Features Stunning Performances Across the Board

Image via Netflix

The success of a show like Adolescence hinges on the strength of its young performer, and it hit the jackpot with Cooper. I am well and truly floored that this is his first role, as I’m not exaggerating when I say he gives one of the most incredible child performances, debut performances, performances period that I’ve ever seen. His ability to seamlessly oscillate between a sweet, sympathetic little babyfaced boy and a violent, manipulative perpetrator is downright chilling. There’s a vulnerability and insecurity simmering under the surface each moment he’s onscreen — one that can either elicit compassion or a real sense of terror. Cooper plays Jamie with an unrestrained unpredictability, capitalizing on his contractions and infusing him with a shocking amount of depth. I absolutely cannot wait to see what he will do next. It will be a crime if his star doesn’t completely skyrocket after such a monumental performance.

Cooper skillfully holds his own with his more seasoned co-stars, though that’s not to say they aren’t just as memorable. Doherty gives her character seemingly endless layers, building a natural and fascinating chemistry with Cooper that makes Episode 3 the highlight of the series. There’s one particularly stunning moment toward the end of the episode where we see a number of emotions cross her face — a number of realizations wash over her — without any dialogue whatsoever that alone deserves Emmy consideration.

Graham, too, gives a tour de force — especially in the show’s final installment. The dynamic between him, Tremarco, and Pease is natural and lived-in, and their moments of joy and family make the point when the tone inevitably turns once again positively heartbreaking. Graham’s raw performance is one that will sneak up on you and then stay with you long after the final credits roll, portraying a guarded man who’s always tried to do his best with the limited resources he’s been given.

‘Adolescence’ Should Be Mandatory Viewing for Gen Alpha and Their Parents

Image via Netflix

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to authentically capture modern-day teenagers, what with the rapidly changing social media landscape and the ways high schoolers have to communicate with one another. Not only that, but it’s becoming harder to communicate with this demographic in real life as well — particularly about crucial topics like misogyny and online safety. Adolescence miraculously manages to not only tap into the current zeitgeist but act as a potential tool to start these vital conversations among parents and children without ever coming off as preachy or didactic. Complex themes of toxic masculinity, incel culture, intergenerational trauma, online bullying, and even class are explored in a mature and nuanced way.

None of Adolescence’s episodes are even in the ballpark of bad, though Episode 2 does easily feel like its weakest installment simply due to the lack of focus on the Millers. Bascombe and his relationship with his son is compelling on its own and plays into the primary theme of fatherhood, but it ultimately seems a bit unnecessary — as does the time devoted to Katie’s friend, Jade. While these storylines do add texture to the toxic environment that contributed to this crime, they don’t pay off in the most satisfying way. It’s the only episode that I found dragging a bit, especially since most of the key information regarding social media verbiage we discover is repeated more effectively in the episode directly after, rendering it slightly redundant and repetitive.

If there’s one thing to take away from Adolescence, it’s that the kids are not all right, and we all have a responsibility to do something about it. Sexism and harassment aren’t just unacceptable — they’re dangerous and even potentially deadly, especially when young, impressionable teenagers are exposed to them. Adolescence isn’t just an entertaining series (though it is, in some warped way); it’s one of the most important series I've seen in a long time.

All episodes of Adolescence will be available to stream March 13 on Netflix.