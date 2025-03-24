The world simply cannot stop talking about Adolescence. Netflix's latest miniseries, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and reuniting the latter with director Philip Barantini, has pierced through the very heart of the world's streaming habits, transcending the form of television itself and becoming an undeniable force for change. From gushing critical praise to fronting a political movement in the UK, Adolescence has raced to the top of almost every watchlist, leading to the show's latest major achievement.

As of March 24, 2025, Adolescence is officially the number one most-streamed show on Netflix in almost every country in which the streaming site is available. According to recent figures, the series is topping the charts in 75 out of a possible 93 countries, with many of these countries seeing the show sustain the top spot for the past week. Across the world, Adolescence's average ranking on Netflix is 1.3, with just one country in total, Japan, not seeing the series enter its current top 3. In the US, these March 24 figures mark the sixth day in a row Adolescence has taken the number one spot, with it seemingly impossible for anything to come close right now.

In just four days, Adolescence was reportedly viewed by over 24 million Netflix subscribers, with almost all having nothing but high praise to award the hard-hitting series. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Adolescence holds an incredible 99% "certified fresh" score from critics, marking it as one of the highest-rated miniseries not just of 2025, but of all time. Already, many are predicting enormous awards success for Adolescence in the future, with stars Graham, Erin Doherty, and debutante Owen Cooper already touted for the major television prizes.

What Else is in Netflix's Top 10?