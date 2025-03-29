Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all episodes of Adolescence.Over a week after its release, Netflix's Adolescence is still drawing global acclaim for the depth of the miniseries' narrative, and for good reason. Many fans have already pointed out the strength of Adolescence's lead performances, the show's exhilarating cinematography, and the relevance of its plea against toxic masculinity in the digital age, but Adolescence also deserves praise for the subtlety of its storytelling. Scattered throughout Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne's stellar collaboration are details which add further depth to the miniseries and make you rethink everything you think you know about Adolescence, the most shocking of which can be found as early as Episode 1's opening scene.

As Adolescence viewers know, the series begins with a harrowing early-morning raid by DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DS Misha Frank (Faye Marsay) into the Miller home. From the moment the police batter down the door, it's an intense sequence made even more claustrophobic by Adolescence's one-shot filming technique, but the drama instantly escalates when Bascombe corners the series' main culprit, Jamie (Owen Cooper), in his childhood bedroom. It's easy for first-time viewers to be distracted by Jamie's subsequent arrest for murder as the Millers are dragged down to the station, but if you pay attention, you can actually catch a chilling hint of Jamie's guilt early in this scene. Specifically, Jamie tries to hide a slash in his wallpaper as Bascombe's officers arrest him, a slash like the kind that could be made by the murder weapon Adolescence still doesn't uncover by its ending.

'Adolescence's Opening Sequence Hides Jamie’s Guilt in Plain Sight