From Fool Me Once to Baby Reindeer, it feels as if Netflix are the hosts of the most popular British miniseries. However, nothing could've quite prepared worldwide subscribers for the genius of Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham's emotionally gripping masterpiece that explores the current frightening culture of violent social media influence on young boys. The show has shot to the top of streaming charts worldwide and is already being discussed as the best series of the year.

Shot incredibly in just one take per episode by director Philip Barantini — the man behind another acclaimed Graham project, Boiling Point — Adolescence has become one of the most talked-about shows in the world for several reasons, not least for the breakout performance of young Owen Cooper, who stars as Jamie, a 13-year-old boy accused of killing his female classmate. In a short clip released on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, Netflix have shown the world Cooper's audition for the role of Jamie, once again cementing the universally held belief that this is a star we should all be keeping our eyes on.

Incredibly, Adolescence is Cooper's acting debut, with the immersive third episode of the miniseries in which Cooper and Erin Doherty share an intense conversation for almost the entire episode, his very first time in front of the camera. This audition, neatly paired with clips from the eventual series, proves the clear natural talent for acting Cooper has, helping him hold his own alongside some of the best actors of today, including the ever-brilliant Graham.

'Adolescence' Is a Worldwide Streaming Hit

After reportedly being viewed by over 24 million Netflix subscribers in its first four days, Adolescence's positive word-of-mouth has only helped rocket that streaming success to even greater heights. Thanks to universal praise for the project, exemplified by the show's huge 99% "certified fresh" score from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it seems as if the entire world cannot get enough of Adolescence. As of May 24, 2025, the miniseries was officially the #1 most-streamed show in 75 out of a possible 93 countries where Netflix is available. In 92 out of the 93, Adolescence was in the top three most-streamed shows, with Japan the only country it placed outside. Truly, Adolescence is an undeniable hit, with a repuation that will most likely age like a fine wine as its powerful impact continues off-screen.

Adolescence is available to stream right now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite shows.