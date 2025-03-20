Gargantuan viewership numbers aren’t the only thing Netflix’s latest hit series are drawing in. Along with being one of the top-rated series of the year so far, Adolescence has also caught the eye of politicians in the UK. Just days after its writer, Jack Thorne, addressed the importance of its message, the drama has been brought up by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who placed a call to action for the country — and really, the world — to address the “emerging and growing problem” that was brought up in the production. Over four episodes, audiences watch as a community is torn apart after a 13-year-old boy kills one of his female classmates. The series dives into internet culture and misogynist influencers who are able to grab the attention of young men and mold their beliefs. Just as the rest of the world has been, it sounds like the Prime Minister has been hooked on the four-episode miniseries, as he said that he and his family have been watching the title together.

This acknowledgement is precisely what Thorne and his co-writer and series star, Stephen Graham, were hoping for when they penned the project. With high hopes that conversations would be sparked and real, lasting change would be made, Thorne said,

“I want it to be shown in schools, I want it to be shown in Parliament. It’s crucial because this is only going to get worse. It’s something that people need to be talking about, hopefully that’s what drama can do.”

Could ‘Adolescence’ Truly Cause Change?