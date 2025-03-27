From time to time, a series will be released under many people's radars and shoot to the top of everyone's watchlist. In 2024, the Brits won this award with Richard Gadd's breakout hit Baby Reindeer. In 2025, it was the Brits who would do it again, this time with Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham's gutwrenching masterpiece, Adolescence. Already a record-breaking show, having just become the first ever UK streaming show to top the Barb Audiences' weekly television ratings, nothing can seemingly stop Adolescence, with the series topping the streaming charts of countries across the world.

The miniseries stars Owen Cooper's Jamie, a 13-year-old boy who, on one unassuming morning, is arrested via a police raid of his home under suspicion of murdering his classmate. It's a brutal and enticing premise, and one that delivers in many more ways than the show's first moments suggest. Sporting an almost-perfect 99% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it doesn't seem surprising that simply everyone is watching Adolescence. However, that still leaves open the question as to why. Well, with that in mind, here are six reasons why Adolescence is an absolute must-watch.