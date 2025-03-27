Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are having a terrific start to the new year. The married couple, who often work alongside one another as actors and also as producing partners, are unsurprisingly thrilled that their latest series, Adolescence, has blown the roof off of Netflix. Not only are its viewership numbers continuing to soar, breaking records along the way, but the production did what Graham and his co-creator and writer Jack Thorne were hoping — forcing folks to get serious about a difficult conversation. Now that most of the world has already binged the four-part miniseries, one question is on the top of everyone’s mind — will there be a second season? The term “miniseries” says it all, as the production was meant to hit audiences hard with its short run and have that be the end of the harrowing story. But, with its massive success, the chance for a continuation is out there.

Recently speaking with Variety, Graham had a cheeky answer for the interviewer who asked him about a follow-up installment, telling them,

“Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

What Would Season 2 of ‘Adolescence’ Look Like?