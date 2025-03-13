This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Stephen Graham will always be known for his role as Hayden Stagg in the Peaky Blinders series, which he will reprise in the upcoming film, The Immortal Man, but he’s also the star of a new Netflix drama earning rave reviews. Graham leads Adolescence alongside Ashley Walters (Missing You), the latest British drama following a family, therapist, and detective trying to figure out what happened when a 13-year-old is accused of killing his classmate. Adolescence has debuted with a perfect 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and while general audience scores have yet to come in, now that all four episodes of the limited series are streaming on Netflix, it likely won’t be long before it’s rendered a score.