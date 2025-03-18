If you’re on the hunt for a series that fully lives up to the hype, look no further than Netflix’s most recent addition — Adolescence. The drama quickly picked up steam on the streamer, soon nabbing the ever-coveted title of a Certified Fresh pick on Rotten Tomatoes, even going so far as to boast a nearly perfect critics’ approval rating of 98%. But don’t take our word for it, as there are more than 24 million viewers who have already taken a dive into the Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham co-created, gut-wrenching miniseries. The first wave of numbers was tallied and in just four days, a whopping 24.3 million subscribers tuned into the platform to see what all the buzz was about. That means that for the week of March 10-16, the title has eclipsed Netflix’s other episodic productions and been crowned in the number one spot.

To further break down Adolescence’s impressive first week out and about, we can compare its 24.3 million views to other titles on Netflix’s Top 10 chart. Now in its third week on the platform, Running Point was calculated to have 6 million views and found itself as the title closest to catching up with Adolescence. Below that was Zero Day, which raked in 4.4 million views in its fourth week and Beauty in Black tagging just behind with 3.9 million views in its first entirely available week. In fact, the only production that managed to get more numbers than Graham’s latest show was the largely panned The Electric State — a sci-fi film from Anthony and Joe Russo that stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

What Makes ‘Adolescence’ Such a Stand-Out Hit?