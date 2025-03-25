Almost two weeks have gone by since one of the year’s most streamed crime dramas, Adolescence, landed on Netflix and the series keeps making history both in the U.K. and worldwide. Adolescence, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, premiered on the streamer on March 13 and, just a week later, it became a streaming hit in almost every country, including the U.S. Most recently, Deadline can confirm that it has won another feat —again; this time becoming the first ever U.K. streaming show to top the Barb Audiences weekly television ratings.

This latest achievement can be credited to the first episode of Adolescence, which has also amassed the biggest audience for any streaming TV show in the U.K. in a single week. The ratings from Barb show that Episode 1 was watched by nearly 6.5 million viewers in its first week, while Episode 2 was close behind at 6 million. Both these figures overtook the most-watched linear show, The Apprentice, which was watched by 5.8 million when consolidated seven-day viewing figures are taken into account.

Keep in mind that the week being measured was between March 10 and March 16 and Adolescence didn’t arrive till March 13, meaning it wasn’t available for three days in the week. Directed by Philip Barantini, the miniseries has also bested a couple of other acclaimed Netflix shows, such as Fool Me Once, Baby Reindeer and The Gentlemen, taking the biggest audience for any streaming TV show in the UK. Not to mention, its ratings have shown no signs of dropping as they continue to rise.

‘Adolescence’ Continues Its Record-breaking March