Every now and then, a miniseries will drop on streaming and make the entire world pause. This is Adolescence, a raw, gripping drama about the arrest of a 13-year-old boy for the murder of a female classmate. Reuniting Philip Barantini and Stephen Graham after their 2021 film Boiling Point, Adolescence is yet another showcase of the one-take filming technique that so often proves impressive. Already sporting a 100% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Adolescence has shot to the top of many people's 'must-watch' lists, thanks in no small part to incredible word-of-mouth, with some calling it the best miniseries released in years.

You won't be surprised to learn then that, thanks to such positive word-of-mouth, Adolescence has risen to the very top of Netflix's TV streaming charts in the US, overtaking heavy hitters such as Running Point, co-created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and Robert De Niro’s debut leading role in a TV series, the political thriller Zero Day. Adolescence has received gushing critical and audience reception so far, with Collider's own Taylor Gates giving it a near-perfect 9/10 in her review, saying, "Adolescence miraculously manages to not only tap into the current zeitgeist but act as a potential tool to start these vital conversations among parents and children without ever coming off as preachy or didactic." She later added:

"Adolescence isn’t just an entertaining series (though it is, in some warped way); it’s one of the most important series I've seen in a long time."

What Else is in Netflix's TV Top 10?