Adolescence is undeniably one of the most visceral pieces of television of the decade, tracking a family thrown into the worst-case scenario as their son, Jamie (Owen Cooper), is arrested on suspicion of murder. The show utilizes real-time filmmaking, with each episode being one continuous take, to give a sense of unfaltering reality and immersion. This sense of authenticity makes the case feel real, and with so many crime dramas drawing from real-life events, it's easy to assume Jamie’s story is based on true events. However, the details of the story are not based on one case in particular. Instead, Adolescence is a response to the rise of knife crime in the U.K. and the dangers of the internet on young boys. Jamie may not be a real person, but the pressures he faces are all too common in society.

‘Adolescence’ Is Inspired by Real Events