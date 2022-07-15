Vertical Entertainment released today a trailer for Adopting Audrey, an upcoming comedy/drama film that stars Jena Malone (The Hunger Games film series) as the title character… and if you thought that sounded weird because Malone is slightly older than a kid who’s normally up for adoption, don’t worry because that’s part of the premise: The story centers around a fully-grown woman who decides to put herself up for adoption. The movie is set to premiere in late August.

The trailer for Adopting Audrey reveals that, much like most of us millenials, Audrey has no idea where her life is going. She's bad at her job, can't stay in one place for too long, and has trouble making friends. With no perspective, putting herself up for adoption seems like a better option than doing nothing. And alas, that seems to work out for her!

Also suggested by the trailer is the fact that Audrey’s idea of finding herself an adoptive family not only works, but she also forms an unlikely bond with her adoptive family’s patriarch, a man who’s normally ill-tempered and uncooperative. Judging by what the trailer shows, the lady and the old man will have a fun (for us) relationship to watch, and it certainly seems they'll learn a thing or two from each other.

Adopting Audrey is directed by M. Cahill. The movie is the late follow-up to the filmmaker's directorial debut, 2007's King of California - which starred Michael Douglas and Evan Rachel Wood and also centered around a bond between a younger girl and an older man. Just like in his debut, Cahill also pens the script, and he produces the movie along with Malone, who executive produces.

In an official statement, Cahill revealed the screenplay is based on a true story and celebrated the fact that Vertical Entertainment saw something in this peculiar premise:

“A few years ago, I met an adult woman who made the remarkable decision to put herself up for adoption with a new family. The more time we spent together, the more I felt that hers was a story that needed to be shared. We’re all grateful for the way in which the film and its themes have resonated with Vertical. We couldn’t hope for better partners.”

The cast of Adopting Audrey also features Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls), Will Rogers (Dispatches From Elsewhere), Robert Hunger-Bühler (Orpheline) and Brooke Bloom (I Know What You Did Last Summer series).

Adopting Audrey premieres in theaters on August 26. You can watch the trailer below:

