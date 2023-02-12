Mercy from 'The Last of Us' and 9 Other Adorable Pets in Horror TV Shows

There is a wide array of horror TV shows that tell eerie stories that are certain to be induce chills.. Audiences crave the terrifying monsters, hair-raising jump scares, and gruesome imagery. However, it is always necessary to balance these fearful frights with a healthy dose of cheerfulness and tranquility.

One way to reach this equilibrium is through the inclusion of adorable animals as pets. From delightful dogs like Mercy in HBO's The Last of Us to unconventional creatures like D'Artagnan from Netflix's Stranger Things, pets always bring much-needed joy to viewers in the midst of truly terrifying television.

1 Mercy - 'The Last of Us'

The Last of Us premiered this January, becoming HBO's second-largest debut since 2010. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly fungal virus has infected much of the country's population. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a gritty survivor of the outbreak, is tasked with traveling across the United States with to search for a cure.

In the pilot episode, audiences are introduced to Mercy, a border collie owned by Joel's neighbors. Mercy serves as a cherished companion to Joel's daughter, Sarah. Although he only makes a brief appearance, his loyalty not only to his owners, but to Sarah, was very apparent.

2 Sprinkles - 'The Watcher'

Netflix's The Watcher is Ryan Murphy's latest of many television thrillers. Based off the disturbingly true events that took place in Westfield, New Jersey, the show tells the story of the Brannock family, who is tormented by anonymous letters from a mysterious stalker known as "The Watcher".

Sprinkles is the Brannock family's noticeably well-trained pet ferret. Much to the dismay of Mr. Brannock (Bobby Cannavale), Sprinkles comfortably sits on the kitchen table and explores the house with much independence. Unfortunately, Sprinkles' endearing curiosity leads to his untimely and rather gruesome demise.

3 Kitty Kat - 'The Addams Family'

Long before Netflix's Wednesday, The Addams Family was a 1960s sitcom about a gloomy, macabre family with supernatural abilities. Led by the exuberant patriarch, Gomes, and his suave wife, Morticia, the family tries to fit in with the rest of the world, despite their unusually grim ways.

Kitty Kat is Morticia's deceptively intimidating pet lion. Despite his unnerving appearance, he often behaves more like a domestic house cat than the king of the jungle. He is a playful and lovable member of the family, but still fits in perfectly with the ghoulish charm of his kin. Kitty Kat is even one of many characters audiences hope to see in Season Two of Wednesday.

4 Salem, 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the dark reboot of the 1996 sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The show follows Sabrina Spellman and her struggle to navigate her conflicting identities as a mortal teenager and a magical witch. As Sabrina navigates these two worlds, she comes face to face with the dangers of both supernatural forces and adolescence.

Although Salem may look like a cat, he is actually a spiritual goblin who embodies the form of a furry feline in order to connect with Sabrina. In the original sitcom, Salem was witty and sarcastic. Given the reboot's morbid tone, he is portrayed as a ferocious yet loyal sidekick who would risk his own life for Sabrina's.

5 D'Artagnan - 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things is a modern sci-fi horror series set in 1980s Indiana about a group of teenagers who try to stop a team of scientists engaging in mysterious science experiments that attempt to expose a portal into a dangerous alternate dimension known as The Upside Down. Filled with shocking twists and turns, the show is one of Netflix's biggest hits to date.

In Season Two, Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) adopts D'Artagnan, affectionately known as Dart. Dart is a young Demogorgan, an evil humanoid deity straight from The Upside Down. Despite his villainous genetics, Dart remains faithful and dedicated to Dustin, even when he is no longer considered his pet.

6 Courage - 'Courage the Cowardly Dog'

Courage the Cowardly Dog is an animated children's television series known for its disturbing storylines that served as metaphors for life lessons. Each standalone episode centered on Courage and his owners and their peculiar encounters with various paranormal creatures.

Courage is a dependable pet, going to extreme measures to protect his owners. Often finding himself in the creepiest of situations, audiences cannot help but feel sympathy for him and his extremely cowardly nature. Even when his floppy ears and big beady eyes are trembling in fear, Courage's charming aesthetic prevails.

7 Juno - 'Bates Motel'

The prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, follows a young Norman Bates and his manipulative mother, Norma. After a string of traumatic events, Norman's mental health deteriorates as he falls deeper into and deeper into his psychosis, eventually leading up to the sinister incidents of its predecessor.

In need of companionship, Norman adopts a stray dog named Juno, despite objection from his mother. When Juno is unexpectedly hit by a car, a devastated Norman has him stuffed, serving as the catalyst for his interest in taxidermy. Even after Juno passes, he lives on in memory, as Norman frequently hallucinates his cute and calming presence.

8 Hallie - 'American Horror Story: Murder House'

The first season of the horror anthology series, American Horror Story, follows the troubled Harmon family who, unbeknownst to them, move into a new home plagued by the ghosts of those who previously lived there. As the Harmon family is insidiously victimized by the evil entities, past secrets are revealed that threaten their future.

Aside from being delightfully fluffy, Hallie has the uncanny ability to sense the presence of ghosts. Her cute barks serve as warning signals for her owners of the danger that they do not yet recognize. Hallie is an affectionate creature that is undeniably trustworthy canine.

9 Biscuit - 'Yellowjackets'

Yellowjackets is the thrilling story of a high school soccer team that are involved in a near fatal plane crash, leaving them stranded in the wilderness. The show simultaneously follows their descent into savagery and their affects of their harrowing experiences on their lives 25 years later.

In the present day storyline, Biscuit is the dog of Taissa, a survivor of the plane crash. This scruffy pooch is a soothing companion for the traumatized Taissa and his hot dog Halloween costume is overwhelmingly cute. However, like many other pets on horror shows, he sadly falls victim to an untimely death.

10 Aspen - 'What We Do in the Shadows'

What We Do in the Shadows is mockumentary horror comedy series based off the 2014 film of the same name written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taikia Waititi. The show tracks the everyday life of four vampires living in Staten Island who struggle to integrate themselves into modern society.

Though he may look like an average golden retriever, Aspen is actually a hellhound, a supernatural dog breed with the ability to breathe fire. Even so, Aspen provides somewhat of a sense of normalcy amidst the goofy antics of the vampires.

