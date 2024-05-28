The Big Picture Adria Arjona joins Criminal series, portraying a skilled car thief looking for a fresh start away from crime.

Arjona shines in Hit Man and upcoming projects, including Blink Twice and a return to the Star Wars series Andor.

Tony Gilroy's unique story structure in Andor's Season 2 highlights Arjona's evolution as Bix Caleen in the Star Wars universe.

Adria Arjona has been cast in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Criminal, according to a report by Variety. Arjona becomes the second confirmed cast member, joining Richard Jenkins in the exciting project. The series is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips and promises "an interlocking universe of crime stories."

Arjona will play Greta, a sharp-tongued, top-level car thief and driver who is also the widowed mother of Angie. Since her husband's death in a bank job gone wrong, Greta has been struggling to escape the criminal life she knows so well. Described as being exceptionally skilled in her illicit profession, Greta is on the lookout for a big score—a substantial sum of money that could provide her and her daughter with a fresh start away from crime.

Currently, Arjona is wowing audiences in Richard Linklater’s film Hit Man, where she stars alongside Glen Powell. She is also set to appear in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. Arjona's diverse filmography includes the 2022 reboot of Father of the Bride, Morbius, Triple Frontier, and Six Underground. On television, she led the NBC series Emerald City and has appeared in popular shows such as Andor, True Detective, Irma Vep, Good Omens, and Narcos.

Adria Arjona Will Be Returning to 'Andor'

While promoting Hit Man, Arjona spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff and detailed her experience filming the second season of Andor. Arjona, who plays Bix Caleen in the Star Wars series, explained how the show's creator, Tony Gilroy has built a unique story structure for the season. She said:

"Tony Gilroy is one of the most brilliant minds I have ever had the honor of picking. The structure for Season 2 was one that I've never heard anyone do before. It takes a course of time to get to right before Rogue One . He had a whole season to get to the end of Rogue One , and he's like, 'How am I going to do it?' "In between every three episodes, there's a year, and then there's three more episodes, then a year, and then three more. So, you're seeing the evolution of these characters through such a large span of time, and I've never done that."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Criminal and Andor ahead of their releases. You can catch Arjona in Hit Man in theatres now, before the movie heads to Netflix on June 7.

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction Distributor(s) Netflix

