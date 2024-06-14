The Big Picture Adria Arjona reflects on filming Pacific Rim Uprising, as well as her cameraderie with her costars, including Cailee Spaeny.

Arjona says she prioritized her performance over impressing producers on the set of the big-budget film.

Despite Pacific Rim Uprising's mixed reception, the movie helped propel Arjona's career to new heights.

All eyes are on Adria Arjona right now following the release of her new film with Glen Powell, Hit Man. The sexy screwball comedy/spy thriller from Richard Linklater has been earning rave reviews since its debut at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, with the sizzling chemistry between Arjona and Powell being a particular point of praise. Though her career now has her lighting up the screen with arguably Hollywood's buzziest actor, her rise involved braving some challenging situations as an up-and-coming actress. While speaking with Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Collider Ladies Night, she recalled her experience alongside her good friend and fellow rising star Cailee Spaeny on the set of 2018's Pacific Rim Uprising.

Arjona appeared in the blockbuster sequel as PPDC officer Jules Reyes opposite John Boyega's Jake Pentacost and Scott Eastwood's Nate Lambert. The role was one of her earliest on the big screen and, at the time, easily her largest. She had previously played a key role in Greg McLean and James Gunn's The Belko Experiment as well as Hugo Stuven's 2014 horror flick Anomalous, but both are dwarfed by the budget and scale of the follow-up to Guillermo del Toro's massive original mecha-vs-monster film. Her early television roles, like Emerald City and Person of Interest, similarly couldn't compare to what she was going to see aboard Uprising.

"I had never been on such a big set," she told Nemiroff about the experience. "The amount of green screens — I mean, the green screens were, like, a New York City building. At least, that's how they looked to me. It was really intimidating. I had no idea where to look. I went from method acting to a green screen. [Laughs] I was destined for the theater, not for the green screen, so it was definitely a challenge for me." One thing that helped her navigate everything, however, was a talented young cast that included not only the eventual Priscilla star Spaeny in her first feature film role but also Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Rinko Kikuchi, Max Zhang, Charlie Day, and Mackenyu, among others. She especially gelled with Spaeny, who helped her embrace being a relative newcomer on a Hollywood blockbuster.

"I had such a good cast. And the cast was really young. I remember Cailee Spaeny, who's a good friend of mine, and she's incredible, she had this youthful, go-with-the-flow energy because she also was, in a way, naive like me. We were like, 'Oh my god, I've never been…' It was her first movie, so I kind of leaned into that where, instead of going, 'I've been on a set before, I know how this is done,' I leaned into just leaning back and being like, 'I know nothing, so I'm just going to go with the flow and ask questions and not be ashamed of not knowing the answer to everything.' I think that really helped because I was like, 'I don't know where to look. I've never done this before.'"

Adria Arjona Didn't Try to Impress Producers on 'Pacific Rim Uprising'

Close

All of that led Arjona to an important takeaway; she couldn't forgo asking important questions that'd strengthen her work in fear that someone would judge her for not knowing something. "I leaned into not trying to be cool or impress the producers. I was like, 'At the end of the day, people are going to see me in the movie, they’re not going to see the producers or anybody else,' so I needed to make sure that I didn't seem like I was crazy." The film had del Toro back in a production role alongside her co-star Boyega and many others, though its director and writer Steven S. DeKnight was also making his feature debut.

In the end, everything worked out for Arjona. While Uprising was considered a box office disappointment with just $290.9 million globally, it would bring her to the forefront, with roles following soon after in the star-studded 6 Underground and the disastrous yet big-budget Morbius, as well as in the Star Wars universe through the acclaimed series Andor, which she's set to return to for Season 2. Her next role after Hit Man will be in Blink Twice, starring a very creepy Channing Tatum who turns a supposed dream trip for Naomi Ackie into a nightmare. Audiences can expect to see a lot of Arjona going forward, as she also just lined up a spot in the hotly anticipated Criminal series based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novels.

Hit Man is available to stream now on Netflix. Pacific Rim Uprising, however, can be found and rented or purchased through digital platforms. Watch the full interview below:

Watch on Prime Video