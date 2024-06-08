The Big Picture Adria Arjona's determination and creativity landed her a role on True Detective Season 2 through clever tactics.

Arjona says she pretended to be her own manager in order to book an audition for the series.

Her next film, Hit Man, is streaming on Netflix on June 7.

Sometimes in life, you just gotta fake it til you make it. Whether you’re dealing with impostor syndrome or putting a slight fib on your resume to land a job that you know you’re qualified for, every once in a while, you need a boost from that little inner voice that tells us to go for it. During a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, Hit Man star Adria Arjona revealed that to land her role in the second season of True Detective, she put her talent and skills to the test and faked being her own manager to bag the gig.

“I think True Detective was a big, big get for me, and I sort of pretended to be my manager in that in order to get the job. It’s a long story… I watched the first season, and I was doing Person of Interest and I told one of the producers, ‘I can't be a season regular because I'm going to go do True Detective.’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean? Do you have the job?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don't.’ He's like, ‘So you're going to let go of the job? But you auditioned?’ I was like, ‘No, I haven't auditioned yet.’ I just knew I had to be on it, and I knew I was going to be on it for some reason. I got this intuitional thing. And yeah, I called, and I pretended to be my manager to get the audition, and I got the audition. I read the scene once. I was like, ‘I'm going to overthink it. I'm just going to go for it and do it.’ And within a couple of days, they gave me the job. I lied, and I said I was a local hire, and I was in LA with my mom in a hotel room that she helped me pay for because I couldn't afford it. I was going to set in Ubers or in taxis and just pretending that I was a local hire. I didn't really get paid or anything, but I was so excited to be alongside those actors.”

Who Else Was On The Call Sheet For ‘True Detective’ Season 2?

After the first season of the crime-centered anthology series became the world’s obsession, the production team was soon given the go-ahead for a second installment. When Arjona says she was “so excited” to find herself working with that specific set of actors, it’s no surprise as Season 2 of True Detective featured performances from Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Rachel McAdams (Mean Girls), Vince Vaughn (Swingers), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights). Essentially, Arjona’s story should remind us all to stay away from our limiting beliefs and trust our intuition when it feels like something feels right.

You can watch the full Ladies Night with Arjona below and see her in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man when it arrives in select theaters on May 24 and on Netflix on June 7.

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

