Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, is one of the most charismatic albeit nonsensical characters on HBO Max’s Peacemaker opposite John Cena’s titular character. While Freddie Stroma certainly makes that iteration of Adrian Chase as entertaining as he is, his wasn’t the first live-action adaption of the character. In 2016, the fifth season of Arrow positioned Adrian Chase, played by Josh Segarra, as a district attorney who seemed to be an ally to newly appointed mayor Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). The twist? Adrian has been parading around as the villainous Prometheus, an archer with a vengeance against Queen’s Green Arrow.

Both Stroma and Segarra have a unique take on the character, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have both, especially since the multiverse craze is upon us. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to the upcoming The Flash, multiple versions and previous interpretations of Marvel and DC characters are making their way onto the big screen, both as heroes and villains. With 2019’s Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event on the CW, the appearance of Ezra Miller’s Flash alongside Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen seemingly connected the DC Extended Universe with the CWverse. With a few leaps and bounds, there’s no reason why Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and Josh Segarra’s Prometheus can’t exist alongside each other. Even as they differ in tone — Stroma’s is more comedic and raunchy, while Segarra’s is more hard-boiled and serious — both iterations make for an interesting take on the maniacal Adrian Chase.

The first live-action Adrian Chase had a lot to live up to, especially since Season 5 of Arrow was a culmination of the five years of flashbacks about Oliver Queen’s turn towards heroism. While Vigilante — which Stroma plays as Adrian Chase in Peacemaker — was initially teased in the season, the writers behind Arrow decided to depart from the comics. For fans who guessed that Segarra’s Chase was Vigilante, the reveal that Chase was another rival archer called Prometheus was certainly a surprise. Vigilante, on the other hand, turned out to be a separate character entirely, a former police detective named Vincent Sobel played by Johann Urb. This departure from a comics-accurate Adrian Chase was a risk, as fans have often pushed back against nonauthentic portrayals of comic book characters (take Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, for example). However, thanks to a brilliant villain origin story that ties Chase/Prometheus to Oliver Queen’s violent past, Segarra’s portrayal of the character paid off.

Throughout the course of Arrow Season 5, Adrian Chase puts Oliver Queen’s crusade to save Star City from its corruption and crime to the test. Chase’s vendetta against Queen is personal. In the first year of Oliver Queen’s foray into vigilantism, when he was known as “The Hood” back then, Oliver killed Adrian’s father who was part of a list of corrupt people running Star City. Throughout the years, Adrian did all he could to discover the Hood’s identity, eventually discovering the truth and even training under the same League of Assasins that Oliver faced in season 3. In a mission akin to Joker’s goal for Batman to break his one rule in The Dark Knight, Segarra’s Adrian Chase forces Oliver to confess that he likes to kill rather than be a hero. In capturing Oliver’s son William and William’s mother, then holding them hostage on Lian Yu (where Oliver was first stranded all those years ago), Adrian forced Oliver to make a choice — kill him or let his loved ones die on the island. Again, Adrian’s vendetta is personal. Oliver eventually saves his son, but because Adrian planted bombs across Lian Yu through a deadman switch, he takes his own life. Lian Yu blows up and William’s mother dies in the destruction.

Segarra’s Adrian Chase is one of the CWverse’s greatest villains because of his commitment and obsession with making Oliver Queen pay for killing his father. And it’s this personal connection that makes for a compelling archenemy of Prometheus to Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow. It’s an interesting comparison to make with Peacemaker — in Arrow, Chase is a clear-cut villain and ultimate nemesis to the Green Arrow, while in Peacemaker, Stroma’s Chase does all he can to be a friend and ally to Peacemaker. Still, Arrow’s Adrian Chase shows the same maniacal and insane proclivities (he is willing to kill not only children but even himself).

While Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase doesn’t use his skills and hyperfixated attention on being a villain, he’s still willing to do whatever it takes to do his mission, especially if it means bettering his chances of becoming Peacemaker’s best friend. While Stroma’s rendition of the character is more in line with the comics, as Adrian is in fact Vigilante, James Gunn and the team behind Peacemaker took a different risk. Rather than switch up the character like in how Arrow converted Adrian Chase into the villain Prometheus, Peacemaker had initially cast Chris Conrad in the role before replacing him with Freddie Stroma. With such a last minute switch, the show could have easily failed in establishing the much needed chemistry between Adrian Chase and Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. Fortunately, Stroma fit right in with the ensemble cast.

Good-hearted as he may be, Stroma’s Adrian Chase is a bit of a loose canon. His allegiance to Peacemaker is undoubted, as he’s been waiting for Peacemaker’s release from prison after the events of The Suicide Squad. After moonlighting as a waiter in a diner, Adrian finds his opportunity when he stumbles upon Peacemaker and Task Force X’s mission to kill alien “butterflies,” easily killing some who have hijacked a family with two children. Josh Segarra’s Adrian was willing to kill Oliver Queen’s son, but only after taunting the Green Arrow. Stroma’s Adrian kills without hesitating, and he does with playful glee. When he realizes that Peacemaker’s father is keeping the hero from reaching his true potential, Adrian gets himself into the same jail as Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) aka the racist, sexist villain White Dragon. He is willing to put himself in dangerous situations for Peacemaker, even if it means killing Peacemaker’s father.

While both share the name of Adrian Chase, Josh Segarra and Freddie Stroma might as well be playing different characters — and one can say they are. Segarra’s character is really Prometheus, an archer with a bone to pick with the Green Arrow, and Stroma’s is really Vigilante, a needy friend with good intentions who just so happens to have no filter and a tendency for violence. Regardless, both actors excel in making Adrian Chase a compelling, entertaining character in both Arrow and Peacemaker respectively. That’s the kind of opportunity that a multiverse can bring. Sure, Marvel has thus far relied on its interconnectivity and consistency, but the fact that DC has mostly kept its CWverse separate from the DCEU leads to the possibility of different character interpretations by different actors.

