One of Adrien Brody's next roles will be in a mystery series. According to Deadline, Brody has joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming series Poker Face.

Who Brody will be playing in the series has not been announced, but the project will see him reuniting with Brothers Bloom director Rian Johnson. Brody's previous work includes 2021's The French Dispatch (directed by Wes Anderson), Clean (directed by Paul Solet), and 2017's Bullet Head (also directed by Solet). The series will also star Natasha Lyonne, who will play the main character. The character will be working to solve a different murder in each episode. She will also be an executive producer for the series through her production company Animal Pictures. Joining Brody and Lyonne in the series will be the previously announced Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, and David Castañeda. The characters that the previously announced cast will be playing has not been announced yet either.

Johnson created the series and will also be a writer and directer for the series. His previous work includes 2019's Knives Out, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 2012's Looper. Johnson's next film Knives Out 2 is scheduled to be released this year. He is also an executive producer through his production banner T-Street. T-Street's Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue will also be executive producers. "I'm very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching," Johnson previously said about the series. "It's my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we've found the perfect home at Peacock."

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will be the series' showrunners. Their previous work includes the Marvel television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (which ran from 2013-2020 on ABC), USA Network's Suits (which ran from 2011-2019), and Syfy's Haven (which ran from 2010-2015). Animal Picture's Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will be co-executive producers for the series. MRC television will also produce the series. Poker Face is part of T-Street's first-look deal for movies and television projects with MRC. The series will consist of ten episodes. "Rian Johnson's distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can't wait for audiences to delve into each case," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said about the series. "Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive."

No official date has been announced for when Poker Face will premiere on Peacock. In the meantime, fans can watch Brody in The French Dispatch, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

