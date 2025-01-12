The career of Adrien Brody has always been one of bucking conventions, unexpected turns, and distinct phases. From anointed wunderkind who won an Oscar for The Pianist to Wes Anderson company member to comeback kid with The Brutalist, Brody's path through film is one of constant evolution and upheavals of a pre-established image. You can't pin down the "type" of actor that he is, as he's dabbled in almost every kind of role, be it as a leading man or as a character actor. We know this now, but we didn't in 2005, when he got cast in a matinée idol starring role in Peter Jackson's King Kong, where he played a protagonist that was sneakily ahead of the times in its subversion of the Hollywood norm.

Who Does Adrien Brody Play in 'King Kong'?

Jack Driscoll (Brody) is a New York playwright who's roped into writing a new adventure film for Carl Denham (Jack Black), essentially tricked into joining the expedition to the mysterious Skull Island. A true city boy with no desire for anything besides work, Driscoll is adamant about not being involved in any of Carl's wild schemes. That is, until he's instantly smitten by leading lady Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts), who allures him into sticking around, much to his regret, once she's kidnapped by Skull Island's resident ape ruler, King Kong (Andy Serkis). Now, it's up to Driscoll and the combined crews of the film production and ship to rescue Ann, where he'll prove himself far more adept than his background would lead you to believe.

Driscoll Is More Capable Than He Initially Appears

Frankly, in a lot of ways, Brody's role is the most thankless of the main trio. While Watts gets to be the true main character who carries the biggest narrative burden and Black gets to be a mixture of comic relief and increasingly deranged artist, Brody is framed as the romantic hero who gets the job done. He spends the bulk of his screentime being passively reactive to other personalities, gazing longingly at Naomi Watts, and allowing himself to seem like a wilting wallflower. But once he gets onto Skull Island, he proves himself to be far smarter and more situationally aware in his handling of the elements and various threats than most of the other humans. While he and Ann don't have many standard "love" scenes, they demonstrate their connection with each other by being the only two people who are sympathetic to Kong and who are naturally capable of surviving what Skull Island throws at them. It's that duality of a mild-mannered and sensitive artist who can survive on his own better than any of the macho men he's surrounded by that makes it an ideal role for Adrien Brody, presenting a complicated figure of masculinity that the film smartly comments on.

Jack Driscoll Defies the Definition of a True Hero