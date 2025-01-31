Adrien Brody, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his work in The Brutalist, has come a long way from his surprise Oscar win for The Pianist, which in a lot of ways felt like his grand entrance into Hollywood. But he had been a working actor long before that apex, as he had steadily been in films since the early 1990s. Popping up in films like New York Stories and The Thin Red Line helped keep his profile on the rise, and he made it clear that he had a desire to work with respected auteurs who would give him new challenges. He established this early on by working with a then-newly minted wunderkind, Steven Soderbergh, on his first big studio project, a coming-of-age period piece called King of the Hill. While only playing a supporting role, Brody shows early signs of what would make him so special in the years to come.

What Is Steven Soderbergh's 'King of the Hill' About?

King of the Hill is a markedly different film for Soderbergh, serving as a tenderly drawn mixture of Dickensian character work and Steinbeckian social detail. Aaron (Jesse Bradford) is a young boy growing up in Great Depression-era 1930s St. Louis, facing various issues with his family and his social status. His mom (Lisa Eichhorn) has been sent to a sanatorium for tuberculosis, his dad (Jeroen Krabbé) frequently abandons him alone with his younger brother to chase harebrained schemes, and school presents him with the standard issues of mean kids and discovering girls. Aaron will learn hard lessons about growing up to face the adult world, which is especially challenging since he has almost no good adult role models in his life, as most adults around him are ineffectual, buffoons, or unseemly creeps. Perhaps the closest he comes to finding someone worthy of looking up to comes when he's looking for a way to make spare money, which is how he first crosses paths with Lester (Brody).

Adrien Brody Is a Big Brother Figure in 'King of the Hill'

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Lester is a young man of indeterminate age who hooks Aaron up with a job being a caddy and ballboy for rich guys playing on the local golf course. Lester becomes a kind of mentor and confidant to Aaron, somebody who serves as a slightly more mature masculine figure for him to look up to. Anytime Aaron is in trouble, like not knowing how to clean a golf ball or having to learn to drive a car, Lester is the one who usually comes along to help him out and show him the right path.

We really don't know much of anything about him, but he always feels like a comforting presence, somebody who can throw his arm around Aaron and assure him that things are going to work out. Adrien Brody doesn't get many scenes to really flex, but he has a mixture of street-smart toughness and soft-spoken grace that make him equal parts intimidating and generous. He's halfway between being the brother Aaron needs and a bad influence that could drag him down, and Brody successfully draws you into wanting to see how he'll react to Aaron's companionship.

'King of the Hill' Was an Early Peak Into Adrien Brody's Brilliance