On March 2, 2025, the 97th Academy Awards took place with its share of upsets, surprises, and breakthrough moments. But there was one category and one actor whose performance was never in doubt from the moment he came on screen with his broken nose, the pain, the moral certitude, and the rage bubbling just below the surface.

While much of the credit for The Brutalist goes to Brady Corbet for his vision, there aren't many actors who could've played the part of Lazlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor with an undercurrent of angst and fire better than Adrien Brody. In fact, to truly appreciate the beauty of Brody's Oscar-winning performance in The Brutalist, we have to go back 22 years to another movie about a Holocaust survivor, The Pianist, that landed Brody his first Oscar, and also gave him insight into playing a man haunted by survivor's guilt and the weight of loved ones lost.

What Is the Story of ‘The Pianist’?