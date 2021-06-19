One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival was director Paul Solet’s Clean. Co-written by Solet and Adrien Brody, the film is about a man (Brody) with a violent and criminal past still trying to overcome the loss of his daughter. To keep his life on track, he spends nights collecting trash and his days cleaning up the neighborhood. But when a young girl that reminds him of his daughter is put in danger, he’s forced to decide how much of his dark past will be allowed to come back. Clean also stars Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Air-DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke with Adrien Brody and Paul Solet. They talked about why they each wanted to make this movie, the big challenges they had to overcome, how they wanted to depict the violence, how Brody co-wrote the film and did the music, why people love watching antiheroes, why Brody has wanted to tell this story for ten years, and more. In addition, Brody talked about getting to be part of Succession Season 3 and what it was like working with Andrew Dominik on Blond with Ana de Armas.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Adrien Brody and Paul Solet:

What TV series would Brody like to guest star on and what TV series would Solet like to guest direct?

Do they remember what got them interested in wanting to work in the entertainment industry?

Solet talks about what Clean is about.

Whose idea was it for Brody to be driving a Buick Grand National?

How Brody has wanted to tell this story for 10 years.

How Brody also co-wrote the film and did the music.

How did they want to depict the violence in the movie?

The flare gun and screwdriver sequence…

What were some of the big challenges they needed to overcome to make this film?

What is it about antiheroes that people love to watch them onscreen?

Brody talks about working with Andrew Dominik on Blond with Ana de Armas.

