Oscar-winner Adrien Brody will be joining the cast of Succession in the show’s third season. Brody will play Josh Aaronson, who is described as a billionaire activist inventor who becomes pivotal in the battle for Waystar.

Brody joins what is already looking to be an impressive lineup of actors for Succession’s latest season. The Emmy-winning series also announced this week that Alexander Skarsgård will play the character of Lukas Matsson, a tech founder and CEO. In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, Succession’s third season will also introduce characters played by Hope Davis, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Sanaa Lathan, and Daska Nekrasova.

Brody has also recently signed on to play Pat Riley in HBO’s new 1980s-set series about the Los Angeles Lakers, which is also co-created by Succession executive producer Adam McKay. That as-yet-untitled series will also feature a massive ensemble cast that includes John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Bo Burnham, Jason Segel, and Gaby Hoffman.

Beyond work with HBO, Brody has several films on the way, most notably Wes Anderson’s latest, The French Dispatch. Also in post-production is El Tonto, written and directed by Charlie Day, Blonde from director Andrew Dominik about the life of Marilyn Monroe, who is played by Ana de Armas, and a currently untitled film from director Tom George starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo.

While it’s unclear when the highly anticipated third season of Succession will premiere, the show is currently filming and can’t come soon enough. Check out the logline for the third season from HBO below:

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

