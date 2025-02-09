The nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards were announced recently, and in true Academy Awards fashion, it's sparked debate over what was nominated and what wasn't. The current nominees for Best Actor aren't in contention though, since all of them delivered a powerhouse performance. Two names stand out: Adrien Brody in The Brutalist and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet's nomination is notable because if he wins, he'll be the youngest nominee to take home the Best Actor award. Brody's is notable because if he wins, he'll have a 100% win rate on multiple nominations — a feat that would place him in a very rare club.

What Actors Hold This Prestigious Oscars Record?

Though Brody has only been nominated twice for Best Actor, winning this role could be literal history in the making. So far, only eight actors have managed to complete a 100% win rate for multiple Oscars, and that list is impressive. Luise Rainer, Vivien Leigh, Hilary Swank, Helen Hayes, Kevin Spacey, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali were the previous winners, as each of them managed to score multiple wins, usually within a year or two of each other. Ali took home an Oscar for Moonlight in 2017 and Green Book in 2019, while Rainer was the first to pull off back-to-back wins (and currently remains the oldest Oscar winner in history).

What also makes Brody a standout is the gap in between his nominations. He was first nominated for, and won, the Best Actor at the 2003 Academy Awards for his performance in The Pianist, marking a gap of 22 years between his first win and his nomination for The Brutalist. While other actors have had longer gaps in between nominations, Brody only being nominated twice makes him stand out more in this year's Oscars race and adds the underdog element that could appeal to Academy voters.

'The Brutalist' Has One Major Edge Over Other Oscar Nominees