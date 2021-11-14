Becoming the youngest Best Actor winner in the history of the Academy Awards doesn’t exactly set you up for a normal career, and Adrien Brody’s filmography following his historic win for The Pianist has been a fascinating case study in wrestling with early success. Brody went through a series of public embarrassments shortly after, including his famously lampooned role in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village. For the past few years, his filmography has mostly been limited to the same direct-to-VOD nonsense that fellow stars Bruce Willis, John Travolta, and Nicolas Cage engage in.

However, 2021 may be the year of Brody’s comeback. He leads the Epix original series Chapelwhite and delivered a memorable performance amidst the ensemble of The French Dispatch, and is currently featured on Succession. Next year he'll appear in Andrew Dominik’s highly anticipated Blonde, so it's safe to say Brody at least has his eye on more elevated projects than DTV action romps.

Brody is a continuously fascinating actor, and some of his best work deserves another look. Here are the top seven most underrated Adrien Brody performances.

The Thin Red Line

Terrence Malick’s gorgeous three-hour Pacific Theater epic isn’t only one of the best films of the ‘90s (ranked the second best by Martin Scorsese himself), but one of the greatest ensemble casts of all-time. Brody took on the role of Corporal Geoffrey Fife imagining he’d be toplining the sea of stars, but as is perusal for Malick, extensive post-production editing resulted in Brody’s role being significantly cut down. Brody described it as an “unpleasant” experience where he felt demoted, but even within his limited scenes he adds a youthful innocence to the story that contrasts the world weariness of co-stars like Jim Cavaziel, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Woody Harrelson, and John Travolta.

Hollywoodland

Hollywoodland was largely seen as a comeback vehicle for Ben Affleck, who took a break from his embarrassing run of rom-coms and action movies for a sensitive, heartbreaking performance as former Superman actor George Reeves. However, the story unfolds from the perspective of Brody’s Louis Simo, a ‘50s private eye who works shady cases in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles. Brody honors his Old Hollywood influences without descending into a Humphrey Bogart caricature, and he elevates a character who is clearly not the focus. The backstory of Simo’s failed marriage and failure to connect with his son should feel tacked on, but Brody’s sensitivity makes it compelling.

The Brothers Bloom

Rian Johnson has a knack for reinventing genres with a self-aware lens, and The Brothers Bloom offers a fresh take on the Old Hollywood caper with its story of con artist brothers Bloom (Brody) and Stephen (Mark Ruffalo). Ruffalo is swinging for the fences with a wild, eccentric performance, and Brody is tasked with playing a dissatisfied ploy in his extravagant schemes. There’s a comic exasperation that Brody brings that is essential; there’s a point where the viewer is as confused as he is about what Stephen has in store next, and that relatable edge provides the perfect audience avatar as Johnson mounts twist after twist.

Predators

If you ignore the extraterrestrial planet location that’s revealed early on, Predators is essentially a remake of the John McTiernan original without the same mastery of suspense, body horror, and action. What is engaging about Predators is its eclectic ensemble. Some are playing against type (Topher Grace is a serial killer and Laurence Fishburne is a shady loner) and others are doing exactly what you’d expected (Walton Goggins is a detestable criminal and Danny Trejo is a mercenary). Brody doesn’t seem like a natural descendant of Arnold Schwarzeneggar, but he takes his role as the mercenary Royce in a much different direction than Dutch. There’s a wiry toughness Brody brings that’s unique from the muscle-bound glory of the original.

Detachment

Detachment features Brody’s best performance since The Pianist, and unfortunately, the second film from American History X auteur Tony Kaye was completely overlooked during its initial release. The film is an unflinching, painfully specific deconstruction of the public education system through the eyes of substitute teacher Henry Barthes (Brody) as he attempts to forge connections with students within a lower-income community. It’s a twist on the “inspirational teacher” story that goes in a more tragic direction, as Henry finds himself helpless at the system’s inability to address each students’ emotional well-being. Brody finds the gut-wrenching futility within the relevant issues.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Brody is a frequent Wes Anderson collaborator, but his turn as the villainous aristocrat Dmitri in The Grand Budapest Hotel is the strongest performance he’s given for the idiosyncratic writer/director. The son of the recently deceased Madame. D (Tilda Swinton), Dmitri is outraged to discover that the fortune he thought he’d inherit has actually been promised to his mother’s love, M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes). Brody doesn’t miss a beat amidst Anderson’s rapid-fire series of one-liners, and embodies a pretentious depiction of wealth that’s essential to the film’s commentary on the rise of fascism.

American Heist

In what would begin his descent into VOD territory, Brody gave the first in a series of absolutely bonkers performances with the 2014 action thriller American Heist. Doing his best impression of Robert De Niro in Mean Streets, Brody stars as the ex-con Frankie Kelly, who convinces his straight-laced brother James (Hayden Christensen) to help him pull off a bank robbery. Intended to be a lynchpin in the Glacier Films label that Christensen had recently developed for low budget genre fare, American Heist was such a notorious bomb that the larger Enjoy Movies label subsequently declared bankruptcy two years later. The film itself is an incompetent Michael Mann wannabe attempting to cash in on the recent success of The Town, but seeing Brody commit to lines like “they stole my swagger!” before breaking down into tears makes it worth a look.

