When it comes to Wes Anderson's troupe of dependable mainstays in his cast, few attract more attention for his continued presence than Bill Murray. Ever since Anderson revitalized his career with Rushmore, Murray has popped up in almost every film Anderson has made, even if just for a brief cameo. That said, Murray is often tasked with minor roles that feel like they play into the bit people love, rather than him being given fully fleshed-out characters. For the honor of the most valuable Anderson company player, I would go with Adrien Brody, who has shown his versatility as an actor most effectively when seeing the whole scope of his appearances in Anderson's filmography.

Adrien Brody Always Has the Soul of an Artist

To know why Brody fits so well in Anderson's oeuvre, it's important to establish what kind of actor Brody is and where he best excels. When looking at the obvious highlights of his career, from his Oscar-winning role in The Pianist to his bravura blockbuster turn in King Kong and his wacky turn as Salvador Dalí in Midnight in Paris, Brody is built with the soul of an artist emanating from him. He carries an air of intellectualism and unbridled creativity that must find ways of surviving in a harsh world that seeks to snuff out or handicap his ability to make art. It's little surprise that he may win a second Oscar for playing yet another put-upon artist striving for greatness in The Brutalist, which would serve as a nice bookend to the career he's had so far. There's a tenacity and grit behind his warm eyes and soft voice that belies his determination to make an impact on life, granting even his most mundane and off-the-cuff remarks a sense of drive and purpose. This is a combination of qualities that makes him a perfect fit for the Wes Anderson approach to acting.

Brody's Characters Are Proactive and Passionate

In Anderson's world, he's long preferred his actors to adopt a notoriously flat affectation, one where all the raw emotion is buried under a veneer of repression and disconnect. He leaves it up to his actors to supply the underlying feelings that his characters are either too traumatized or too lost or too regimented to fully hold on to, which has worked wonders for the likes of Ralph Fiennes and Tilda Swinton. Brody's characters stand out from the pack because they have a tendency to drive the plot forward with their actions, like Peter failing to save a child in The Darjeeling Limited or Cadazio relentlessly pursuing the artwork of Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro) in The French Dispatch. Anderson seems to understand that Brody isn't somebody we can believe would just let things lie without having a say in the matter, carving out his own destiny, even if it'll take him time to reach that point. Even when existing in a world of perfectly manicured responses and pervasive ennui, he can't help but be the most passionate person in the room, which allows Brody to have more free-range with his characterization across films compared to some of the other Anderson stock players.

Adrien Brody Shows New Sides of Himself For Wes Anderson