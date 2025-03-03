Adrien Brody has won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 97th Academy Awards for his role in The Brutalist. Playing an immigrant architect trying to rebuild his life in post-war America, Brody delivered a powerful and emotional performance that connected deeply with audiences and critics. His win marks a major moment in his career, making him one of the few actors to claim multiple Oscars in their lifetime.

This year’s Best Actor race was highly competitive, with Brody beating out Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), but Brody took home his second Academy Award for his fantastic performance in Brady Corbet's epic historical drama.

A History of Best Actor at The Oscars

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

The Best Actor category at the Academy Awards has long been one of the most prestigious honors in film history, as it recognizes the outstanding performances by leading men since the first Academy Award ceremony back in 1929. Over the years, this award has celebrated legendary actors and performances that have defined generations of cinema for millions of film fans all around the world, and it is one of the most eagerly anticipated awards of any Oscar night.

The first-ever Best Actor winner was Emil Jannings for The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh, marking the beginning of an award that would go on to honor some of Hollywood’s most iconic performers. In the decades that followed, actors like Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, and Marlon Brando all making their names with their awards as they all gave performances that stood the test of time.

The 1970s and 1980s saw actors like Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and Daniel Day-Lewis redefine what it meant to deliver an Oscar-winning performance, with immersive roles that pushed the boundaries of acting into a new realm. Day-Lewis holds the record for most Best Actor wins with three, followed by Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, and Brando, each with two. In more recent years, the Best Actor award has been given to a broad range of performances, from the beloved biopics that the Academy adores, to psychological dramas and even comic book movies, with performances like Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Brendan Fraser in The Whale being rewarded for their efforts. Last year's winner was Cillian Murphy, who took home the award for his transformative role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage from the 97th Academy Awards from Beverly Hills, California.