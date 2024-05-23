The Big Picture Adrienne and Julissa's reality show, Empire Girls, premiered in 2012 on the Style Network.

Julissa suggested the idea for the show, crafting a compelling narrative to pitch to network executives.

Although short-lived, the show was fabricated in some aspects, likely contributing to its lack of renewal for a second season.

Adrienne Bailon's life has revolved around the camera for as long as we can remember. From her days as a charismatic host on The Real to her unforgettable performances as a Disney star in Cheetah Girls, she has captivated audiences with her talent. Not to mention her appearances on That's So Raven and her successful music career as part of the girl group 3LW. With such a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry, it was only natural for the I Can See Your Voice panelist to have her own reality show. And let's not forget her high-profile relationship with the famous Rob Kardashian, which only added to her appeal. The E! network, renowned for its hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, recognized Adrienne's star power and decided to give her and her best friend Julissa Bermudez their own reality show, Empire Girls.

Premiering in 2012 on the Style Network, this show allowed fans to get an intimate glimpse into Adrienne and Julissa's life and career. Adrienne and Julissa formed an instant bond in 2006 while collaborating on the movie All You've Got. Julissa's reputation as the host of BET's renowned music countdown show 106 & Park and MTV's Jersey Shore Reunions only added to their connection. In an episode of All Things of Adrienne on YouTube, Adrienne invited Julissa to join her for an intimate conversation, diving into the depths of their friendship and reminiscing about their experiences on the reality TV show Empire Girls. Reality TV often gets criticized for lacking authenticity, and it seems like Empire Girls is no exception to that perception.

Julissa Was the Mastermind Behind 'Empire Girls'

During the episode, Adrienne and Julissa reminisced about their time on Empire Girls and how Julissa would exaggerate the different scenes they were shooting based on the producers' guidance. They compared it to the dramatic acting often seen in Telenovelas. Adrienne acknowledged Julissa's contribution in suggesting the idea of having a reality show together.

According to Adrienne, Julissa proposed the idea one day, and by the end of the week, they were already sitting in front of network executives pitching a show that Adrienne had no prior knowledge of. Julissa confirmed this, stating that she convinced the network that they were both Latina women in their late twenties, unmarried, and trying to navigate their lives. Although the ladies didn't actually feel the pressure to have their lives figured out in a certain way, Julissa understood that these aspects would make for compelling selling points for a reality TV show.

Adrienne and Julissa's Reality TV Journey Was Short-lived

Adrienne admitted that she found Julissa's idea brilliant - to present themselves as two Latina women ready to elevate their careers to new heights. However, despite the truth in that pitch, many elements of the show turned out to be fabricated. In an interview with Vibe Magazine, Adrienne was asked if her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, would be making an appearance on the show. Adrienne teased, "You got to watch. You got to watch," despite Adrienne knowing that Rob wouldn't be making an appearance because the two split back in 2009; however, the potential of him popping up would make for high viewership.

Julissa's brilliant concept resulted in her and Adrienne securing a brief 10-episode reality show. Unfortunately, the show did not receive a renewal for a second season, prompting the duo to venture into other avenues in their pursuit of successful careers. Julissa went on to showcase her talent in the film Danger One and the television series Hunters while Adrienne's career led her to host the daytime Emmy-winning talk show, The Real. Despite not appearing together on screen anymore, their enduring friendship has remained steadfast, providing support reminiscent of their early days on Empire Girls.

Empire Girls can be streamed on Apple TV with a subscription.

