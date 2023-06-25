Animated films have historically been stuck with the stigma of being made for children. With companies like Disney and Warner Bros. producing child oriented animated shorts and films for a century, it’s easy to see why so many believe animated features are just for kids. Some of the most amazing and artistic animated films have been made exclusively for adult audiences, though. Many of the anime films made in the last 50 years are most certainly not acceptable for children to watch. There are stop-motion films that deal with mature themes that children couldn’t possibly understand. Films that experiment with different styles of art like oil paints, watercolors, or charcoals create an environment that could never be conveyed to an audience in a live-action film. Adults possess the critical thinking skills it takes to interpret the metaphors and imagery that can only be used in animation, and that’s why adults deserve more animated feature films.

Animated Films Allow Viewers to Suspend Disbelief On A Deeper Level

Image via Studio Ghibli

Every film we watch requires a certain level of suspending your disbelief. Whether it’s believing the performance from an actor, or believing the setting is a real place and not a constructed studio set, audiences need to forget the facts of what’s being shown on screen in order to believe the story being told on screen. With the advent of computer graphics, motion capture mapping, or green screen technology, live-action films are a lot better than they used to be at making the unbelievable believable. Animation, however, asks audiences to further detach themselves from their disbelief in order to fully understand the story. Different art forms have different purposes when it comes to film, but animation can convey messages using figurative language far more accurately than real life.

Anime films are probably best known for creating adult-oriented animated content. Akira, for instance, portrays the visions experienced by Tetsuo (Nozomu Sasaki) and the mutation he goes through in a way that make the viewing experience more believable. There are also many gory moments shown in vivid detail in this anime. The same experiences would be harder to believe in a live-action version because the CGI used to create such effects would seem detached from the rest of the live footage. Grave of the Fireflies is another anime that shows the trauma many children face in war-torn countries. The beatings and starvation that Seita (Tsutomu Tatsumi) experiences to try and keep himself and his much younger sister Setsuko (Ayana Shiraishi) alive are incredibly hard to watch. Conveying children going through that with real life actors would temper the emotional impact since the audience would need to believe the real children would never actually experience this suffering in order to be comfortable watching the film. One message that is important to this film, though, is that children actually do experience this trauma. The way these two children’s lives deteriorate is far more powerful because the emaciated look of the children in animation is more believable than it would have been using makeup and special effects to try and make child actors look that way.

Stop-motion animation has been used in adult-oriented films before as well. These can feel more realistic because the objects on film exist in three dimensions instead of two, but the abstract way they portray their characters and settings still requires a suspension of disbelief beyond what’s required in live-action films. Isle of Dogs is a great example of a film that has something to offer young audiences, but most of the story’s meaning is directed at adults. Children can follow the story of Atari (Koyu Rankin) on his search to find his old dog Spots (Liev Schreiber), but the metaphor of the dogs representing marginalized communities being cast out of society for reasons out of their control is a theme in the story only adult audience members will catch. My Life as a Zucchini is a claymation film that might appear to be for children, but only because it centers around children in an orphanage. Each of the children is there because their families severely neglected them due to addictions, physical abuse, deportation, or they've passed away. The style is reminiscent of the claymation used in some Tim Burton films, making the characters more abstract and giving everything a darker tone as the children struggle to accept their past and imagine a future with a new family. The messages about parental abuse and found families are a bit too deep for children to grasp unless they've experienced similar trauma to the characters in the orphanage.

Anomalisa Is a brilliant example of using stop-motion to tell a mature story. Besides the amount of F bombs they use and the full-frontal male and female nudity, the metaphors the filmmaker uses to convey the themes of loneliness and depression would have felt awkward and clumsy in a live-action version of this story. Michael Stone (David Thewlis) hears everyone who talks to him in the same male’s voice (Tom Noonan), showing the audience how Michael sees everyone in his life as boring individuals with nothing special to differentiate them. Hearing the same voice come from every male and female character is hard to notice in this stop-motion animation because each character is meant to have a voice-over actor, and Noonan differentiates his voice for each character enough to make you wonder if all the characters really do sound the same. If you tried to edit in the same male actor's voice over each of the actors in a live-action film, it would be so noticeable that the actors on screen were not using their own voice that it would be difficult for audiences to see it as a metaphor for how detached and alone Michael feels.

Different Mediums Elicit Different Emotions

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

In any sort of animation, the type of medium used by the artists creating the visuals makes an incredible difference. In Loving Vincent, for example, each frame of the movie is an oil painting resembling the same style that Van Gogh used himself in an homage to the artist. The story follows the son of a postman trying to deliver Van Gogh’s last letter to his brother and the people he meets along the way who knew Van Gogh best, and using Van Gogh's particular style of painting with oils to animate this film helps audiences connect with the artist on a deeper level than if this story were being told by actors on screen. The director used a combination between two-dimensional animation and the stop-motion used to capture the texture and light of each oil painting. Another film that purposely used different mediums is The Boy and The World. Director Alê Abreu made many of the frames himself using crayons, paints and textures in different layers that they scanned into computers. Because the movie is centered around the boy, the artwork conveys the freedom of expression in a child’s drawings. The themes of industrial pollution and human commodification, however, are hardly for children.

Rotoscoping is an animation style that uses real-life footage that animators use to draw each frame. A Scanner Darkly is a futuristic story about Robert Arctor (Keanu Reeves) who falls into addiction. The dreams and hallucinations he experiences are a mix between the artists' vision and the performance captured on film, making them all the more vivid and believable than they would be if the real Keanu had CGI effects surrounding him. Another incredible feature film that uses rotoscoping is Waking Life, a story about a man (Wiley Wiggins) perpetually stuck dreaming. One of the more unique features in this film is that different parts of all the dreams are animated by different artists in completely unique styles. Some scenes are very abstract and fluid in their motion, while others are hyper-realistic. Each dream consists of an existential question about existence being discussed, and each character he visits in these dreams has a different perspective they’re trying to share with the main character which the artists used to inform the tones and colors they would use to portray the scene. The inconsistency between the styles of art used helps the audience understand each time they’ve entered a new dream experience, and creates a new emotional atmosphere from scene to scene that wouldn't be a meaningful on a set with lighting. The settings, objects and the characters themselves are in constant motion and seem detached from one another, which makes the audience question what’s real from the very beginning. Many of these effects are incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to recreate in a live-action film.

Animation is for Everyone, Not Just Kids

Image via Fox Searchlight

All the stories in these films were told using animation instead of live-action because it was the best way to express the themes and tones that were most meaningful for the director. The storytelling tools available in animation provide ways to convey messages to audiences that live-action storytelling just can’t accomplish as effectively, and it is an art form should be taken far more seriously than it is. With the film industry saturated in CGI-filled blockbuster films that draw in younger audiences, adults deserve more animated films. Animation challenges the viewer’s ability to suspend their disbelief and interpret figurative messages on a deeper level. The visuals that animation provides also connect the audience to the characters and settings in more abstract, contemplative ways. The thought process an audience uses to interpret the deeper meaning of the story through animation provide a deeper emotional impact than the simpler thought processes used to take in a live-action story. Animated films impact audiences in a myriad of ways live-action films can’t, and adult audiences should be afforded more animated features with mature stories they can connect with.