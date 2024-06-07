The Big Picture Zachary Quinto's upcoming film Adult Best Friends promises to blend humor with themes of growing up and moving on.

The film, from Delaney Buffett and Katie Corwin, features quick-wit dialogues and delicious self-deprecating humor.

With a talented cast including Casey Wilson and Benjamin Norris, this buddy comedy at Tribeca Festival is one to watch out for.

Fans of the comedy genre are in a treat this year as there are a number of good features coming out of the on-going Tribeca Film Festival. A first look of Zachary Quinto’s upcoming film Adult Best Friends has been released and it’s hilarious. The film hails from filmmaking team Delaney Buffett and Katie Corwin, who wore multiple caps in this production. Along with starring in the comedy, Buffet directed the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Corwin, who also stars as her codependent friend.

The film follows Katie (Corwin) who just got engaged, but she’s too worried about what her best friend Delaney (Buffet) will think. While Delaney is driftless and unambitious, her opinion means a lot to Katie, who in an effort to reconnect and break the news gently to her friend plans a girl’s trip setting the stage for a hilarious buddy comedy.

'Adult Best Friends' Is a Slice of Life Film

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The new clip sees Katie having dinner with John and some friends, who are discussing Delaney, till the conversation takes an amusing turn when Quinto, who plays Katie's brother, starts by trying to give Katie advice and ends up exposing his own issues with his father. Overall, the clip gives us a taste of quick-wit dialogues, empathy, and delicious self-deprecating humor. Fans of the genre will have a brilliant time as the film seamlessly blends humor with themes of growing up and moving on.

Speaking of the feature Visit President Ryan Kampe shared his excitement about “bringing their funny and extremely relevant stories to New York and industry audiences.” Adding “Tribeca remains a vital festival to premiere fresh and innovative American cinema. We are approaching nearly 20 years of work with the festival.” With a hilarious plot and buddy comedy elements, the feature will be one to watch out for.

Along with Quinto, Buffet, and Corwin, the movie’s cast includes talents like Casey Wilson, Benjamin Norris, and Mason Gooding as John. Further rounding off the cast are Heather Mazur as Daria, Cazzie David as Roxy, Alexander Hodge as Theo, Carmen Christopher as Phil along with Keeley Karsten, Owen Thiele, Miki Ishikawa, Holly Bonney, and many more. Buffet also produced the feature with Marie Nikolova. While executive producers include Quinto, Corwin, Evan Arnold, and Adam McCurdy with Jimmy Seargeant, Miles Doleac, and Tyler John Young serving as co-producers.

Currently, no release date has been announced for Adult Best Friends. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new sneak peek above.