Warner Bros. Discovery has officially ended all relations with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges against the creative became public. Roiland is currently facing one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," a spokesperson said in an official statement on Tuesday. The decision was without question from the network despite the fact that Roiland has been one of the key minds behind their biggest franchise. As of right now, Rick and Morty is expected to continue as is without Roiland, who not only co-created the series alongside Dan Harmon but also voiced the two main characters among others. Adult Swim had previously ordered the series to a massive 70-episode order due to its popularity, meaning it's still on course for 10 seasons at the network. Roiland's role will be recast, and although he'll still be credited as co-creator, Harmon will now serve as the lone showrunner. The series concluded its sixth season late last year.

This is far from the end of the Roiland saga, however, as the creator also has a deal with 20th Television Animation. Under that deal, he's created and voices in another hit comedy in Solar Opposites and both executive produces and voices in the recently-released Koala Man. Neither Hulu nor 20th Television has issued a statement yet on the situation. In the wake of Adult Swim's actions, however, it's likely they, too, will sever ties with the creator.

Image via Adult Swim

Roiland Faces Serious Consequences For His Alleged Abuse

NBC News was the first to break the story that Roiland was facing felony charges, but the incident stems back to an alleged incident back on January 19, 2020, involving a Jane Doe he was dating per a complaint made in May 2020. The case was kept out of the public eye until January 12. Roiland pleaded not guilty back in 2020 and, although there's no trial date set, he could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, has previously come out to defend the creator, slamming media coverage as false. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence," he said in a previous statement.

Roiland is expected to return to court on April 27 for another pre-trial hearing. This story is still ongoing.