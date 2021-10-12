The Festival also promises to answer a burning question: who is the Rickiest Rick in the multiverse?

Adult Swim has revealed the programming for Adult Swim Festival 2021, a two-day festival on its YouTube channel, including special panels from Rick and Morty, Squidbillies, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Besides featuring exclusive content from some of our favorite adult animated series, the Adult Swim Festival 2021 will also host watch parties with classic episodes and unprecedented performances by an impressive line-up of celebrities, including Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, and Flying Lotus.

The Rick and Morty panel will challenge the global voice cast against each other as they go head-to-head to determine the Rickiest Rick in the multiverse. As for the Squidbillies panel, it will feature series creators and cast to celebrate the final season. The Aqua Teen Hunger Force panel will host cast and crew as they look back on the longstanding history of the series, and the panel about Blade Runner: Black Lotus will dive into the franchise universe alongside producers and directors. Finally, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel will discuss their upcoming series Smiling Friends with unannounced special guests.

RELATED:‌ 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Trailer Reveals Adult Swim's New Animated Series

While the panels will look behind the scenes at some of Adult Swim’s greatest successes, the Festival will also bring some never-before-seen performances by some beloved singers and composers. The full performances line-up includes Lil Baby, Karol G, 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, Alien Weaponry, ASAP TyY, Colin Stetson, DAWN, Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger, Jessica Pratt, Jlin, Jo Firestone, Joe Pera, Kareem Ali, Kassa Overall, Kelly Lee Owens, Lavinia Meijer, Moor Mother, Negin Farsad, Sheer Mag, The Armed, Thou, and Tom The Mailman.

Adult Swim Festival 2021 will also allow everyone to catch fan-favorite episodes selected by series creators during a set of watch parties with star-studded guests. Each watch party will feature a live chat where viewers can get real-time reactions and insight on their favorite shows. The watch party lineup includes series like Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie, Joe Pera Talks With You, Robot Chicken, Teenage Euthanasia, Three Busy Debras, Birdgirl, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, as well as some past Adult Swim favorites, Sealab 2021, Mr. Pickles and Metalocalypse.

Adult Swim Festival 2021 will be a free two-day free global virtual event set for November 12 and November 13. The Festival will be available exclusively on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Starting today, fans can buy exclusive festival merchandise on the Adult Swim Festival website. Check out the poster and merch for Adult Swim Festival 2021 below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Adult Swim Announces Movie Sequels for 'The Venture Bros.,' 'Metalocalypse,' and 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force'

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Images Show a New Direction for the Horror Franchise The latest installment in the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise comes to Paramount+ on October 29th.

Read Next