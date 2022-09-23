Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:

"This year's Adult Swim Festival was particularly special as it marked our return to live-events, and our first time bringing the Festival to the East Coast. Packed with some incredible performances, I can't wait for our fans to experience the energy and excitement of this year's festival thanks to The Roku Channel."

In case you are looking for more information about the Adult Swim Festival in the comfort of your home, here is a handy guide on how to watch the exclusive content through streaming.

When and Where Will the Adult Swim Festival Be On Streaming?

As of September 23, the three-part special will be accessible for free with commercials through The Roku Channel. This isn't the first time that Roku releases exclusive coverage to users at no additional cost with ads. Some recent shows that came out on the platform include The Great American Baking Show and The Rich Eisen Show.

Jennifer Vaux, Head of Content Acquisition at The Roku Channel, shared the excitement about having this festival special available in the channel's catalog:

"The Roku Channel is thrilled to be the exclusive AVOD home for the Adult Swim Festival, and we look forward to making the standout performances from the live event available for millions of streamers to also enjoy. In addition to the special, we're also proud to now offer a wide catalog of Adult Swim's iconic content library for our audience."

Do You Need a Roku Subscription to Watch the Special?

The Roku Channel is already included in some TV models, and it is easily accessible to download on your iPhone or Android device for free. Known for kick-starting streaming for TV, Roku is a cost-effective option to watch films and TV shows with ads on your device. In case you already have a Roku product, you can simply use the remote to find the channel on your home screen and sign up for an account to start streaming. To use this channel, the user must be connected to the Wi-Fi network, either through a wireless home network or through an Ethernet connector. According to the platform's website, it has access to more than 80,000 titles and 300 free live linear television from the U.S. If you choose to add a payment method to your Roku account, you can easily rent or buy titles on other streaming platforms through your Roku device, but there isn't a monthly charge to take advantage of the shows and films that are already in the channel library.

What TV Shows Will Have Exclusive Episodes Available on Streaming?

With various Adult Swim favorites now in the Roku catalog, it can be hard to narrow the search and know exactly what titles have the exclusive episodes available to stream. As of September 23, there are new episodes or shorts from Robot Chicken, Genndy Tartakovsky projects like Primal, Metalocalypse, Rick and Morty's digital spinoff Vindicators 2, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force's spinoff Aquadonk Side Pieces.

Other shows on the list are Alabama Jackson, Ambient Swim, Birdgirl, Black Dynamite, Joe Pera Talks with You, Loiter Squad, Samurai Jack, SMILING FRIENDS, Squidbillies, Teenage Euthanasia, Tuca & Bertie, and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

Which Artists Will Have Performances and Interviews Available on Streaming?

The music headliners in the Adult Swim Festival special are none other than hip hop duo Run The Jewels, rapper and singer-songwriter Tierra Whack, and fictional metal band Dethklok. Whack and both members of Run The Jewels (Killer Mikewill and EI-P) have exclusive interviews available to watch through the Roku platform.

Originating from the Adult Swim animation Metalocalypse, Dethklok released three albums and a soundtrack to an episode of the series entitled Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem.

What Is Adult Swim?

If you are into animations like South Park or The Simpsons, Adult Swim's content is right up your alley. The American cable network launched in 2001, and since then it has been responsible for airing many animated comedies and live-action programming that appeals to mature audiences at a time when children are usually asleep. The network shares the cable space with Cartoon Network, occupying the nighttime slot from about 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. during weekdays and from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends. Like Netflix, Adult Swim shows are available to watch both live and on-demand through STACKTV, which is a channel option on Amazon Prime Video. If you already own a Prime Video subscription, you can simply pay an additional fee of $12.99 per month after the 30-day free trial expires.

Are There Any Roku Original Animations?

Although there is much to see with the inclusion of Adult Swim content on the Roku channel, it is also worth highlighting that the platform premiered its very own animation earlier this year. Doomlands is a Roku original adult animation that focuses on the despicable Danny Doom (voiced by Mark Little) and his partner-in-crime Llhandi (voiced by Kayla Llorette) as they sling beers across the wasteland in their pub. There they must battle against desert gangs, bathroom graffiti, and memory-stealing creeps. The series created by Josh O'Keefe was renewed for Season 2 shortly after it premiered in January 2022. Season 1 had 10 episodes that were around 15 minutes long and the upcoming season will have the same episode count. This is what O'Keefe had to say in a statement about the series renewal: