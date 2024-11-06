Funko is serving up some nostalgia for Adult Swim fans with its latest line of figures. The late 1990s into the 2000s were a great time for the Cartoon Network block with the introduction of classic shows like Robot Chicken and Space Ghost Coast to Coast that would define the brand while Toonami introduced some of Japan's best anime series like Dragon Ball and Voltron. All four are now set to receive new collectibles as part of a new set alongside a Cartoon Network favorite that would eventually become part of the Adult Swim family - Samurai Jack. Chicken, Space Ghost, Goku, Voltron, and Mad Jack are now available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth or Amazon and are estimated to arrive in January.

Besides Samurai Jack, all five figures bring to life the characters best associated with their respective series just as they appeared during their original run. The Voltron figure, in particular, is a super-sized Pop that represents the title robot of the series that kicked off the long-running mech franchise and also became the first anime to ever air on Toonami. Though Goku has since gone far beyond his martial arts-heavy roots, the Dragon Ball figure returns him to his kid form complete with his original kame gi and his Saiyan tail. Chicken, who began his run on Adult Swim in 2005, is given an intricate figure capturing his claymation features while Space Ghost, one of the first original programs airing on the block in 2001, gets an upgrade with a Funko Pop! Plus figure that also sees him holding up Ol' Kentucky Shark. Space Ghost retails for $14.99 USD while Voltron goes for $19.99 USD, with the rest being available for the standard $11.99 USD.

The Samurai Jack figure stands out among the bunch for recreating Mad Jack instead of its titular samurai warrior. First introduced in "Episode VIII: Jack v.s. Mad Jack," the evil doppelganger was a manifestation of Jack's inner negative emotions given life by Aku to finally destroy him using the skills he had honed. He looks the part too, with a black and red robe clashing with Jack's white attire and eyes that are red and sunken with black pupils, all of which the figure captures. Though he only appeared in two episodes, Mad Jack was still a memorable character from one of Genndy Tartakovsky's best shows, which also makes for a fun collectible.

Adult Swim Is Still Going Strong Even as Cartoon Network's Future Is Uncertain

Close

Cartoon Network's status under Warner Bros. Discovery has been rocky, to say the least. Fears that the iconic animation company would shut down began to spread as Warner Bros. planned to merge it with their in-house studio, a process that resulted in the closure of their Burbank office. The official Cartoon Network website also shut down this year, making Max the main streaming home for the shows in its catalog. That's no comfort considering the service's penchant for purging animated shows, with the most recent round seeing Steven Universe, Ben 10, and Regular Show, among others, removed without warning.

Things continue to roll along apace for Adult Swim though. While it has stumbled a bit this year with its Rick and Morty anime and the long-awaited adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki, the block has introduced more than a few new hits over the past two years. Through two seasons so far, My Adventures With Superman has been hailed as a refreshing adaptation of the Superman mythos and has earned a Season 3 renewal. Following in the footsteps of classics like Space Ghost, Smiling Friends has also filled the void with a third season of its own on the way after a similarly-lauded Season 2 earlier this year. There's also the recently-introduced Invincible Fight Girl and the return of elder statesman Aqua Teen Hunger Force among other original programming that's keeping the brand alive and well.

Funko's new Adult Swim/Cartoon Network figures are up for pre-order now. Get a look at the five new collectibles in the gallery above.