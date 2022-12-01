Adult Swim is once again revisiting its classic with a new pair of animated specials. Previously, the network announced that it was returning to the worlds of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Venture Bros., and Metalocalypse with films like the recently released Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Now, King Star King and Ballmastrz 9009 are getting their due with new specials titled King Star King !/!/!/ and Ballmastrz: Rubicon respectively. Both specials will bring their respective franchises back to Adult Swim in February.

First on the docket is King Star King !/!/!/ which takes place years after the ending of the original series. The show followed the titular modern-day he-man as he fell from the realm of the gods down to Earth, becoming a fry cook. To regain his rightful position in the heavens, he went on an adventure to regain his memories and face the cute yet sinister Spring Bunny who had kidnaped his love, Princess Snow White. The miniseries originally aired for six episodes in 2014, but managed to earn series creator J.J. Villard an Emmy in its short run.

Villard returns with this special to show a very different King Star King. He's now an overweight, bald, middle-aged slob with a family, a mortgage, and a job at Amazon, but he gets called to adventure once again alongside his old pals Hank Waffles, Pooza, and Gerbils as they cross dimensions to save his family. Alongside Villard, the special features Tommy Blacha (Metalocalypse) returning to the role of King Star King. Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Will Sasso (MADtv), Rachel Butera (We Baby Bears), and Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) round out the voice cast.

Image via Williams Street

RELATED: How to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 6: When Is the Next Episode Releasing

Everything We Know About Ballmastrz 9009's Special

Ballmastrz 9009 is a more recent entry to the Adult Swim pantheon, beginning in 2018 before airing its last episode in 2020. The post-apocalyptic series revolved around the violent, roller derby-like sport The Game which pits two teams against each other to try and score more points with a ball while also killing each other. It specifically follows Gaz Digzy, a former team captain for the talented Boom Boom Boys who is demoted to lead the worst team in the league, the dreadful Leptons, to their first-ever win. Christy Karacas, who was also behind the classic Adult Swim animated series Superjail!, created the show.

For the new special, Caracas will continue on from the end of Season 2, threatening all of Earth with a new storyline. The demigod Crayzar, who also created The Game, is mulling over what to do after secrets from his past that threaten the planet's future come to light. He'll have to decide whether to unite Team Earth or doom humanity to a terrible fate. The entire original voice cast is also returning for the occasion with Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) back as Gaz alongside Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons), and Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time).

The two new specials will release one week apart from each other with King Star King airing on Adult Swim on February 13 and Ballmastrz: Rubicon following on February 20. Trailers and images for the specials will likely come as the dates approach, but, in the meantime, check out the original Ballmastrz 9009 trailer below.