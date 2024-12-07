Viewers of Adult Swim were treated to a holiday surprise last night, when the previously unannounced horror sequel Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out aired at midnight. The film is a follow-up to 2022's Adult Swim Yule Log. Both Adult Swim Yule Log movies can now be streamed on Max.

Says Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, "This holiday, we’re giving the gift that no one thought to ask for, again! And we lost the receipt, so you can’t trade it in!" The film is a spoof of formulaic made-for-TV holiday movies, and features Zoe (Andrea Laing) moving to a new country to escape the murderous yule log from the first film - only to find that the log has followed her. The film is the brainchild of weirdo comedy mastermind Casper Kelly, who wrote and directed the film as well as its predecessor. Says Kelly, “I am thrilled to bring this second genre-defying installment in the Adult Swim Cinematic ‘Yuliverse’ to fans. With luck (and your viewership) I will get to fulfill my vision of 31 interconnected Yule Log films, including Adult Swim Yule Log: Next of Kindling and Adult Swim Yule Log: Revenge of the Three French Hen Ninjas, putting Adult Swim squarely in the forefront of the movie franchise space where it belongs.”

Image via Adult Swim

Who Is Casper Kelly?

Close

Kelly has written for a number of series, including Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, Squidbillies, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and co-created the series Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. He gained new prominence in 2014, when he wrote and directed the live-action Adult Swim short film Too Many Cooks, which begins as a cheesy sitcom intro...and keeps going and going, until it shifts genres repeatedly, becoming a surrealistic nightmare. He was also brought in by Panos Cosmatos to direct the bizarre Cheddar Goblin segment of the Nicolas Cage horror film Mandy. Recently, he was behind Star Trek: Very Short Treks, a series of comedic animated Star Trek shorts commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series. He also served as a consulting producer and writer on Agent Elvis.

Adult Swim Yule Log, which seemingly begins as a standard yule log video before transitioning into a full-length horror film, was similarly released as a surprise in 2022, following Rick and Morty's sixth-season finale. It was Adult Swim's first-ever feature-length live-action project.

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out and its precursor, Adult Swim Yule Log, can both be streamed on Max now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Adult Swim Yule Log Release Date December 11, 2022 Director Casper Kelly Cast Justin Miles , Andrea Laing , Hannah Alline , Sean Hankinson , Danielia Maximillian-Almeda , Skye Passmore , Charles Green , Megan Hayes , Brendan Patrick Connor , Mark Costello , Jonathon Pawlowski , Paxton Pope , Koleman Adams , Michael Reagan , Jessica Fontaine , Valerie Jane Parker , Cody Wilkie , Chris Mayers , Mary Rachel Colins , William Tokarsky , Regina Ting Chen , Thy Bui , Mary Kraft , Oliver Kasiske , Kathrine Barnes Runtime 91 minutes Producers Melissa Warrenburg , Tim Reis , Walter Newman , Cameron Tang , John Brestan , Danya Levine Character(s) Alex , Zoe , Beth , Ben , Holly , Henry , Little Man in Fire , Cleaning Woman / Diane , Pleatherface , Sheriff , Deputy , 1950's Kid 1 , 1950's Kid 2 , Isaac , Rosa , Esther Dickens , 1990's Girl , 1960's Husband , 1960's Wife , The Killer , Henry's Mom , Hunter , 911 Operator / Mourner for 1990's Girl , Bartender / Alien , Sex Bots / Bloody Models Expand

