Earlier this week, after Adult Swim premiered the last episode of Season 6 of Rick and Morty, the channel aired a stunning Yule Log presentation. Written and directed by Casper Kelly, the Adult Swim Yule Log begins with holiday-themed songs to warm our winter nights. After that, however, the presentation slowly shifted into a horror movie, which should be expected considering Kelly's previous collaboration with Adult Swim.

Before working on Adult Swim Yule Log, Kelly developed the viral short movie Too Many Cooks. Like the Yule Log presentation, Too Many Cooks Seems harmless at the very start, mimicking classic 1980s and 1990s sitcom openings. However, the sitcom characters are soon chased by a serial killer, and the short reveals itself as a slasher.

Adult Swim Yule Log repeats the feat by conjuring holiday-themed nightmares before an unsuspecting audience. We don’t want to spoil the surprise if you want to check it out for yourself, but it’s worth underlining how the presentation's official synopsis reads: “Get in the holiday spirit with this cozy, crackling fire. Contains violence, adult language, and brief nudity. Parental guidance suggested.” And for the viewers who watched Adult Swim Yule Log and found it too tame, the channel has released an uncensored version of the presentation today, exclusively on HBO Max.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Rick & Morty' Season 6: Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, & Scott Marder on Rick Prime and Playing Different Beths & Jerrys

Who’s Part of ‘Adult Swim Yule Log’?

Too Many Cooks was not the first time one of Kelly’s short films went viral. In 2018, the filmmaker also produced a deranged trailer for a fictional mac and cheese brand named “Cheddar Goblin,” which aired inside Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy. Kelly already proved he has a knack for making horror sprout from unexpected places, and the Adult Swim Yule Log is just another curious addition to his career.

Like Too Many Cooks, Adult Swim Yule Log was filmed in Adult Swim’s hometown of Atlanta with Atlanta-based talent, including stars Andrea Laing and Justin Miles. Laing has a long career on TV, recently showing up in episodes of The Game, Atlanta, Dopesick, and Echo 3. As for Miles, he’s part of Half Baked 2. The minimalist cast is part of what allowed Adult Swim to keep the surprise twist of the presentation a secret, as viewers were expecting to see a couple of hosts instead of a whole horror movie.

The uncensored version of Adult Swim Yule Log is now available on HBO Max. To get an idea of what expects you on the streaming platform, check out Kelly’s acclaimed Too Many Cooks short film below.