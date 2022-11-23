Next month, Adult Swim will air the final episode of Season 6 of Rick and Morty, a Christmas-themed story named “Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation.” And to keep us warm during the winter nights, right after Season 6’s finale, the channel is premiering a special Yule Log presentation that will give fans a great excuse to stay awake later on a Sunday.

To those wondering what could be part of Adult Swim’s presentation, a Yule Log is usually a stream of holiday-themed songs that sometimes includes hosts to cheer people during Christmastime. In the era of streaming, these presentations have also become increasingly popular, with several companies creating their own iterations, and now Adult Swim is getting into the game as well. Since Adult Swim is specialized in adult animation, we could expect the presentation to be somehow animated.

Whatever Adult Swim is preparing for their Yule Log presentation, we know that some parental control might be necessary, as the special is rated TV-MA for violence, adult language, and brief nudity. That’s quite a promise, and until the Yule Log airs, we won’t be able to stop imagining the weird Christmas gift Adult Swim came up with.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Rick & Morty' Season 6: Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, & Scott Marder on Rick Prime and Playing Different Beths & Jerrys

What Can We Expect From Rick and Morty Season 6’s Finale?

After Season 5’s finale shattered Rick and Morty’s reality and broke interdimensional travel, Season 6 began to explore the Smith family's life while everyone was trapped in a single dimension. It’s been an exciting change of pace that helped the series to find a good pacing between episodic adventures and canon progression. However, as the series approaches another season finale, we can’t help but hope to see some significant plot developments, maybe with the return of Prime Rick, as teased in this season's first episode.

Season 6 is part of the 70-episode renewal deal signed by Adult Swim in 2018, which also comprises Seasons 4 and 5. So, if Rick and Morty keep delivering 10-episode seasons, we have at least four more seasons of interdimensional adventures ahead of us.

The last episode of Season 6 of Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim on December 11 at 11 pm ET/PT. The Adult Swim Yule Log premieres right after, at 11:30 pm ET/PT. Check out the trailer for Rick and Morty's Season 6 below.