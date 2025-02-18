In a reality television genre where every show is looking for some new way to hook audiences, viewers have been exposed to some truly wild programs over the years. From bedazzled toddlers to messy throuples, the medium has offered countless different series meant to shock everyone watching — though few are as creepy as A&E's Adults Adopting Adults. Executive produced by Danny Passman, the series follows older adults as they go through the legitimate yet rare process of trying to adopt another person above the age of 18. While strange, the series isn't immediately disquieting; many of the cast discuss their valid want for a family and how they feel they'd be best suited to foster and mentor another adult rather than a child.

Unfortunately, the group this program gathered, particularly one deeply disturbing couple, only served to cast a spine-chilling light over what is a real process that a surprising number of people pursue. Like so many other reality shows, the focus on juicy drama thwarted any real chance at exploring its topics. It had the possibility of being a real docu-series but instead became known as the creepiest series of the entire medium — it's no wonder it got canceled after only three episodes!

No Show Is Like 'Adults Adopting Adults' (That’s a Good Thing)

Image via A&E

While Adults Adopting Adults was clearly trying to capitalize off the stranger aspects of its subject matter, it definitely isn't the only show to do this. From Intervention to 90 Day Fiance, reality television is built by shows that take an intriguing topic and twist it to its most dramatic potential. This is especially true for this series as its main focus generally isn't that big of a deal; adults adopting other adults is a rare but completely legal phenomenon. The show focused on six people trying to adopt other adults, with some openly recognizing how weird this process can appear yet offering authentic reasons why they wanted to undertake it. While hard to understand for those not in the situation themselves, these moments of emotion make viewers better understand why these people feel that the love and knowledge they want to give would be best suited for a younger adult struggling in life. While these are, of course, undercut by the dramatic moments offered throughout each episode, the series had the makings of a genuinely informative watch — but then there was Danny and Christy Huff.

From the moment this couple came onscreen, viewers reported a sense of unease, mainly from the husband, Danny (and not just because of his somehow eerie tie-dye shirts). The man went on and on about why he wanted to adopt another adult (specifying that it had to be a younger woman) while his wife sat quietly by, only speaking up to express how she didn't really want to do this but felt that Danny would leave her if she didn't go along with it. This was a disquieting situation on its own, and it got worse when the couple revealed that they'd tried to adopt an 18-year-old girl before but had to cut off the process — because Danny began to develop romantic feelings for her. In the few episodes allowed to air, viewers saw them begin to house a 20-year-old Austrian woman, Ileana, with every moment in this couple's house filled with Danny making extremely inappropriate comments about her looks and how he enjoyed touching her. Meanwhile, Christy silently cried over the situation she felt stuck in. This couple completely derailed any semblance of education the show had before, not only making audiences feel deeply grossed out but also having many viewers call out the entire concept as a ploy for human trafficking and sexual grooming.

'Adults Adopting Adults' Is the Creepiest Reality Show out There