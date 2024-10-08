The science of love will soon be put to the test at home with the charming romantic comedy Advanced Chemistry. Starring Our Flag Meets Death's sadistic pirate crewmate Samba Schutte, the film is billed as "A Midsummer Night's Dream fueled by science" as it follows a scientist who has developed a compound to help his best friend stop cheating on her wife. However, things get complicated when the wife becomes fed up with her partner's newfound fixation and gets a dose herself. Instead of fixing things, it only creates more issues as the wife accidentally falls for the scientist. To celebrate its debut on digital platforms, Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek at the scientist's desperate attempts to keep his friend from discovering what's going on with her wife.

In the footage, Allen (Schutte) is paid a visit by his best friend Marcia (Chaunté Wayans) at the absolute worst time and the panic quickly sets in. Her wife Sarah, played by Barry's Sarah Burns, is in his bedroom at that exact moment laying rose petals on his bed for a romantic evening. The consequences of his anti-cheating serum are about to blow up in his face until Sarah scrambles into the closet. What follows is Allen's desperate attempts to explain away the flowers, women's clothes on his dresser, and random coughing in the room, while keeping Sarah hidden. It's not easy when she keeps teasing him and even coughs while he's talking, but his explanations are just enough for Marcia to chalk it all up to Allen just being his typical awkward self.

While things will no doubt get complicated thanks to the anti-cheating compound, Advanced Chemistry also sets up a wholesome romance with plenty of laughs throughout. Allen's real romantic interest is Lisa, a colleague of his who also happens to be competing with him for a job. Though his serum is practically laughed out of the room in comparison to her revolutionary nano-drug for balancing hormones, their meeting is a blessing in disguise as they spark an unlikely connection and support each other's work. She encourages him to be himself and share his science with the world while lighting up his life. The cast is built to maximize comedy with a team of stand-up comedians, including Schutte, Wayans, and Burns, alongside Sunnyside's Kiran Deol as Lisa and That's So Raven's T’Keyah Crystal Keymah and Glee's Iqbal Theba rounding out the bunch.

Who Else Is Behind 'Advanced Chemistry'?

Advanced Chemistry marks the feature directorial debut for Etana Jacobson, whose previous experience behind the camera includes the documentary Scandalous Edinburgh. She's joined on the creative team by writer Alec Moore, producing alongside him, Burns, and Jane Miller. Their work first hit the big screen last year at the annual independent Dances With Films: New York festival before appearing at the Los Angeles variant earlier this year and getting picked up for release by Good Deed Entertainment. The banner brought the movie out for a special limited theatrical run spanned from Boston at the Capitol Theater to New York City, Wilmington, Delaware, the Bay Area, and beyond.

Advanced Chemistry is now available on digital platforms. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

