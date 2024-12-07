Christmas may fall on December 25th, but our cozy green and red blankets, gold tinsel, and Hallmark movies arrive well before then. A timeless way to celebrate this countdown is through advent calendars, filled with chocolates, trinkets, or even more elaborate items nowadays. In Patrick Ridremont's Christmas feature, Eva (Eugenie Derouand) receives an antique advent calendar that grants her deepest desires with each bittersweet bite of the unlocked candy. But of course, there is always a price to pay. While it seems like The Advent Calendar will be your standard be-careful-of-what-you-wish-for horror, the French film gives the concept a fresh feel with its tumbling pressure of a countdown wrapped in holiday cheer.

What Is 'The Advent Calendar' About?

As the title suggests, The Advent Calendar revolves around a mysterious German antique calendar made of quaint wooden boxes that are unlocked with a key. Eva is gifted the box by her best friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier) on December 3rd, and they go through the calendar's creepy rules while they unlock the first three compartments. The rules are as follows: once you eat one chocolate, you must eat them all; you must follow all the rules until the last door is opened; if you dump it, you die; and if you don't eat all the candies, you die. Eva soon realizes that with each bite of the candy, one of her wishes is granted, but there are sacrifices she must make. But above all, her deepest desire is to walk again, because Eva is a former dancer who now uses a wheelchair.

As she begins connecting the strange incidents around her to the box, Eva tries to figure out who the "Ich" is and how to navigate its influence. Playing along with the rules, the film goes down a dismal and morbid path, throwing Eva into a provocative conflict between her loved ones and her wants. Each narrative beat is accentuated with mesmerizing visuals, particularly with the unexpectedly violent and grisly deaths. They are filmed with an eerie cinematic precision and vibrant colors – somehow even coating murder in holiday cheer.

'The Advent Calendar' Turns Christmas Into a Deathly Countdown

Using the mechanics of the advent calendar has a twofold impact on the narrative. The 2021 film renders such a fun and exciting Christmas tradition into something sinister. It replaces the expectancy of opening a daily compartment and smiling at its contents with the juxtaposition of fervently yearning for a wish to come true and dreading the subsequent price to be paid. The spine-tingling combination perfectly gift wraps an inner turmoil: shiny and enticing on the outside, dark and twisted within.

The idea of an advent calendar also warps the excitement of the Christmas countdown. The sense of inevitability as each door opens ratchets up the tension and pressure in the film's atmosphere. We are constantly reminded of the passing time and impending doom by frames that cut across the screen, numbering each day as the creepy voice that emits from the box drawls: "it is midnight." As Eva tries to evade this nosedive, we grip our seats in anticipation, awaiting the seemingly inescapable end and whatever comes along with it.

'The Advent Calendar' Explores "Be Careful of What You Wish For"

At the center of The Advent Calendar is Derouand's grounded performance, descending into terror as the whirlwind of death wreaks havoc around her. She effectively fleshes out Eva's character, as she calmly handles ableist remarks, both subtle and aggressive, while also prioritizing other aspects of her personality. Though her platonic chemistry with Magnier's Sophie and romantic one with Janis Abrikh's Antoine is compelling, it is when Derouand claims the screen for herself that she is truly mesmerizing. Eva being a wheel-chair user adds complexity to the narrative as well, as her accepting and cheerful demeanor in the beginning makes us unprepared for the moral dilemma and profound decisions she will make later. By imbuing Christmas spirit into the old wishing adage, The Advent Calendar creates an insidious piece that opens the door to holiday chills.

Your changes have been saved The Advent Calendar Release Date December 9, 2021 Director Patrick Ridremont Cast Eugénie Derouand , Honorine Magnier , Clément Olivieri , Janis Abrikh , Cyril Garnier , Vladimir Perrin Runtime 104 Writers Patrick Ridremont

The Advent Calendar is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

